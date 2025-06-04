Joint commitment to fast-tracking the energy transition and sustainable development

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyuden International Corporation, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kyuden Group. This strategic partnership aims to jointly develop renewable energy and green hydrogen projects that support decarbonization, energy resilience, and inclusive economic growth across key markets.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the two companies to drive large-scale clean energy projects, combining AMEA Power’s proven expertise and track-record, with Kyuden International’s cutting-edge technological capabilities. AMEA Power currently has over 2,600 MW in operation and under construction, and a project pipeline exceeding 6 GW across more than 20 countries.

Kyuden International brings extensive technical know-how and international experience from the Kyuden Group, further enhancing the deployment of low-carbon energy systems and environmentally sustainable technologies.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “This partnership with Kyuden International marks an important step in AMEA Power’s journey to lead the energy transition in the regions we are present. Together, we are committed to delivering transformative clean energy and green hydrogen solutions that create long-term social and economic value for local communities”.

This collaboration reflects a shared ambition to deliver tangible impact through innovative and scalable clean energy projects, aligned with global climate goals and regional development priorities.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 2,600MW+ in operation and under construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.

Contacts:

E-mail: Barbro.Ciakudia@ameapower.com

For more information, please visit: www.ameapower.com