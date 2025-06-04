Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a significant step towards advancing the gaming ecosystem in the UAE, Inovartic Investment and GeekOut Japan have signed a Partnership Framework Agreement to drive investment and development in the gaming sector through localization, cultural adaptation, and Arabic language support. The agreement was signed during the 12th Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition hosted by Abu Dhabi University, highlighting the role of academia in fostering next-generation creative industries.

The partnership will focus on creating a robust pipeline for original intellectual property (IP), nurturing local talent, and developing the infrastructure necessary to support a globally competitive gaming ecosystem. The initiative aligns closely with the vision of AD Gaming and Abu Dhabi’s broader commitment to building a sustainable digital and creative economy.

As part of the collaboration, the gaming development efforts will be overseen through the Inovartic / Abu Dhabi University Innovation Centre, ensuring a structured approach that integrates academic research, technical training, and commercial viability. GeekOut Japan, known for its excellence in game design and transmedia storytelling, will contribute world-class expertise in cultural localization and IP development tailored for Arabic-speaking audiences and regional narratives.

The initiative also aligns with the vision of Abu Dhabi Gaming (AD Gaming), which were featured during the URIC 2025 event hosted by Abu Dhabi University. AD Gaming was represented by Mr. Sultan Al Riyami, Section Head of Abu Dhabi Gaming, in a panel discussion titled "Recent Trends in Entrepreneurship: The Rise of the Gaming Industry as a Frontier Sector." The session, led by representatives from Abu Dhabi University, GeekOut, AD Gaming, and Inovartic Investment, highlighted the growing significance of the gaming sector in the region and emphasized the importance of cross-sector collaboration in building a sustainable gaming ecosystem..

“This agreement marks a major milestone in bridging Japanese creative innovation with the emerging talent and cultural heritage of the Arab world,” said Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment. “It is a bold step toward shaping Abu Dhabi into a regional hub for gaming IP creation, youth empowerment, and digital exports.”

Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment, added: “Through our collaboration with GeekOut Japan and Abu Dhabi University, we aim to foster authentic, locally-rooted gaming experiences that resonate with global audiences. This partnership reinforces our commitment to building an inclusive, future-ready gaming ecosystem from Abu Dhabi.”

Hiroshi Shimase, Founder of GeekOut Japan, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Inovartic and Abu Dhabi University to co-create a new wave of culturally rich, locally resonant games. Our mission has always been to empower storytelling that transcends borders. By combining our creative expertise with the vibrant energy of the UAE’s youth, we believe Abu Dhabi can become a lighthouse for gaming innovation in the Middle East.”

Professor Montasir, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University, commented: “This collaboration is a testament to the role of academic institutions in catalyzing industry innovation. By connecting our students and researchers with international creators and investors, we are unlocking new opportunities for talent development and IP generation in the UAE’s creative economy.”

The initiative is designed to support the development of original Arabic-language games, enhance skills through joint training programs, and attract international studios and publishers to invest in the region’s growing creative sector.

About Inovartic Investment

Inovartic is an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm focused on early-stage ventures and strategic partnerships in technology, cleantech, and creative industries. The firm actively supports innovation ecosystems that align with national economic diversification and sustainability goals.

About GeekOut Japan

GeekOut is a leading Japanese creative studio specializing in game development, storytelling, and IP localization. The company has a strong track record of producing culturally adaptive content for global markets.

About Abu Dhabi University Innovation Center

The Abu Dhabi University Innovation Center is dedicated to nurturing startups and incubating student-led projects. In collaboration with Inovartic Investment, the center operates as a dynamic venture studio designed to accelerate innovative enterprises. This partnership provides a robust platform to transform ideas into impactful, market-ready ventures, with a strong emphasis on youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

About Abu Dhabi Gaming (AD Gaming)

AD Gaming is a government-led initiative spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism to transform the emirate into a global hub for gaming and e-sports. By supporting talent development, infrastructure investment, and international partnerships, AD Gaming is catalyzing the growth of a vibrant and sustainable gaming ecosystem in the region.