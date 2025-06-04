Cairo, Egypt – Forbes Middle East, in partnership with Beltone Holding, has announced the launch of the inaugural Top Advisors & Investors Summit, set to take place in Cairo during the second half of 2025.

Held against a backdrop of rapid economic and financial transformation across MENA, the summit is poised to play a pivotal role in redefining investment strategies and channeling capital toward high-growth sectors of the future. The summit will bring together global investors, Beltone’s financial advisers, and top regional companies to explore emerging trends and unlock promising opportunities within a dynamic investment landscape.

Through panel discussions, exclusive interviews, and interactive workshops, the Top Advisors & Investors Summit will serve as a dynamic platform for participants to explore strategies for diversifying investment portfolios, promising Fintech opportunities, and the integration of innovation with traditional investment approaches. Discussions will also spotlight emerging asset classes, the impact of digital transformation, and the growing role of AI in reshaping the business and investment landscape.

“Launching this initiative, in collaboration with Beltone Holding, presents a strategic opportunity for leading economic advisors and investors to gather, exchange insights on evolving market dynamics, and uncover high-potential opportunities across sectors including finance, technology, services, healthcare, real estate, and tourism,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Middle East. “This summit serves as a vital platform for shaping the future of investment across the region.

The summit will carve out a position as a premier platform for shaping the future of investment across MENA. Beyond spotlighting emerging opportunities, it seeks to redefine strategic thinking in a rapidly shifting landscape, where financial innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and long-term foresight are driving more resilient and sustainable investment approaches.

For more details and information about the summit, please visit the website here.

