Dubai, UAE – AliExpress is pushing the boundaries of online shopping by enabling customers to purchase the latest electric vehicles (EVs) directly from their homes, marking a significant milestone for e-commerce globally. This unprecedented service will launch in June during the platform’s Summer Sale, offering consumers an innovative way to embrace sustainable transportation. At the initial stage, the cars will only be sold to the UAE with the plan to expand to other GCC markets.

The Ideal Fit

Aligned with the UAE's Vision 2031, AliExpress will simplify the purchasing process for the latest brand-name EVs delivered from China.

The UAE Vision 2031 seeks to position the nation as a leader across multiple sectors while enhancing the quality of life for its residents and ensuring sustainable development for future generations. This initiative serves as a perfect match for the country’s aspirations, providing an accessible solution for consumers and promoting eco-conscious choices.

By offering more affordable EVs, AliExpress is broadening the appeal of electric mobility across diverse demographic groups, benefiting all income brackets and contributing positively to the UAE’s economy.[1]

Fueling the Future of Transportation

The electric vehicle market in the UAE is witnessing significant growth, driven by government incentives and robust infrastructure investments.

Currently, there are over 70,000 EVs in the UAE, and this number is expected to reach 100,000 by 2027. [2]

Residents are increasingly drawn to electric vehicles due to their environmental advantages, such as zero emissions and reduced air pollution, fostering a cleaner, healthier environment. Additionally, consumers appreciate the lower operating costs that EVs offer compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.[3]

Transparency at Its Finest

With AliExpress, purchasing the latest EV shipped from China has never been easier or more affordable. Through the platform’s Big Save Channel, customers can conveniently select their desired model with AliExpress 15 years of e-commerce expertise. Once purchased, the electric vehicle will arrive via sea freight from China. This innovative approach is revolutionizing the way you shop for big-ticket items.

Expect renowned brands like BYD, Geely, Jetour, and Toyota at significant savings, making these cutting-edge electric vehicles even more accessible to the Emirati consumer.

The electric vehicle market in the United Arab Emirates is experiencing swift growth, driven by consumers' increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation, supportive government initiatives, and the establishment of a comprehensive charging infrastructure. Additionally, the country's commitment to sustainability has fostered a positive environment for electric vehicle adoption.

In this dynamic landscape, AliExpress is stepping in to enhance accessibility by offering customers the ability to purchase the latest electric vehicles through its platform, further accelerating this shift toward sustainable mobility.

