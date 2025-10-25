Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, part of College of Health Sciences GMU and Thumbay Healthcare Division, hosted the 5th International Annual Awards & Conference on Innovation in Rehabilitation Practice and Medicine at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman. The event brought together leading experts, Clinicians, and Innovators in Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation to discuss the latest advancements transforming patient recovery and wellness.

The Conference was held in the presence of H. E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court, Ajman and Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group. H. E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Al Nuaimi Acknowledged that this is the Best Rehab Hospital in the country. The event underscored Thumbay Group’s continuous efforts toward redefining rehabilitation through innovation, education, and technology.

College of Health Sciences, Gulf Medical University played a central role in organizing and curating the scientific sessions, bringing academic depth and clinical relevance to the program. Under its expert faculty, the college showcased how evidence-based physiotherapy practice and advanced rehabilitation technologies can bridge the gap between science and patient outcomes.

Three Major Rehabilitation Services Introduced — Most Advanced and First in the Region

As part of its commitment to delivering next-generation rehabilitation care, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital announced the launch of three groundbreaking services, a first in the region:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT): A state-of-the-art chamber designed to accelerate healing, improve neurological recovery, and enhance post-stroke and trauma rehabilitation outcomes. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy: A non-invasive, drug-free solution for treating depression and neurological conditions using magnetic field stimulation to activate brain function and neuroplasticity. Wheelchair Transfer Support Vehicle: An innovative mobility support system enhancing patient transport and accessibility, ensuring safe, dignified movement for individuals with physical disabilities.

These additions mark a significant milestone in advancing integrated rehabilitation care at Thumbay Medicity, reinforcing its position as a regional center of excellence for physical therapy and neuro-rehabilitation.

Awards to top Rehab specialist were presented during the ceremony, a Hub for Knowledge, Collaboration, and Skill Development

The full-day Conference and Awards included multiple sessions and hands-on workshops led by international and regional experts on advanced topics such as robotic gait training, acupuncture for stroke, neuro-modulation, and clinical reasoning. Renowned specialists including Dr. U. T. Iftikar were honoured, with Star of the Year Award in Rehabilitation being among the recognitions presented.

Participants were awarded 7.5 CME hours, and the event served as a dynamic platform for physiotherapists, physicians, and researchers to exchange insights and explore collaborative opportunities in rehabilitation medicine. Reflecting Thumbay Group’s Vision 2028, the event emphasized innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and patient-centered care. With the integration of advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and neurostimulation, Thumbay Group continues to shape the future of rehabilitation in the UAE and beyond. For more information about services and admissions at Gulf Medical University, please visit: https://thumbayrehab.com and https://gmu.ac.ae