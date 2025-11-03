Gulf Medical University (GMU) and Thumbay Group have announced an extension for the submission deadline of the Thumbay International Research Grant 2025/26, now open until December 15, 2025. The decision to extend the deadline offers researchers, academicians, and healthcare innovators across the world more time to refine their proposals for one of the UAE’s most prestigious and impactful research funding programs.

Prof. Dr. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, emphasized the importance of this initiative in strengthening GMU’s research ecosystem and global partnerships: “At GMU, we believe that innovation begins where disciplines intersect. The Thumbay International Research Grant provides a powerful platform for researchers to explore bold ideas, connect across sectors, and translate science into solutions that improve lives. Extending the submission deadline enables us to welcome even more high-quality proposals from around the world.”

With a total grant value of AED 3 million, the Thumbay International Research Grant aims to support pioneering projects that push the boundaries of medical, clinical, and interdisciplinary research—projects that drive measurable improvements in patient outcomes, healthcare systems, and medical education. The 2025/26 cycle focuses on high-impact fields that represent the future of healthcare:

Precision Oncology and Personalized Immunotherapy: Projects advancing cancer treatment through molecular diagnostics, genomics, and tailored therapeutic interventions to improve survival and quality of life.

Liquid Biopsy and Tumor Circulating DNA: Research exploring non-invasive diagnostic tools that detect cancer and other diseases at early stages using circulating tumor DNA and biomarkers.

Drug Discovery: Innovative work in identifying new therapeutic molecules, repurposing existing drugs, and exploring pharmacogenomics to make treatments safer and more effective.

AI – Transforming Healthcare from Research to Clinic: Studies leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning to enhance clinical decision-making, predictive diagnostics, and personalized care.

Veterinary Medicine: Research strengthening the link between human and animal health through zoonotic disease surveillance, animal care innovations, and translational research.

Health Systems, Healthcare Management & Health Economics: Projects aimed at optimizing healthcare delivery, improving cost-effectiveness, and developing sustainable models for health management and policy.

Public Health: Initiatives addressing epidemiology, disease prevention, community health, and digital health strategies to build resilient societies.

Initiatives addressing epidemiology, disease prevention, community health, and digital health strategies to build resilient societies. Innovation in Medical Education: Research on simulation-based learning, competency frameworks, and technology-enhanced training that can redefine how future healthcare professionals are educated.

The Thumbay International Research Grant’s first cycle saw remarkable global participation, with 192 applications from 34 universities worldwide. After rigorous evaluation, 14 outstanding projects were selected for funding. The awarded institutions included some of the world’s most respected names such as Harvard Medical School and the University of Arizona from the USA, the University of Waterloo from Canada, University of Regensburg in Germany, Policlinico Ospedali Riuniti in Italy, and Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands. From the Middle East and North Africa region, winners included the Lebanese University and Beirut Arab University from Lebanon, and Alexandria University from Egypt. Representing the UAE were RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Ajman University, the University of Sharjah, and Al Ain University. The awards underscored Gulf Medical University’s commitment to fostering international collaboration in research and innovation.They united global institutions under its mission to advance science and healthcare through meaningful partnerships.

Spring admissions are now open at Gulf Medical University for the 2025–26 academic year, with classes beginning January 2026. This is your chance to join one of the region’s most dynamic healthcare education hubs and choose from a wide range of programs including Diploma in Pharmacy Technician, Bachelor’s degrees in Nursing, Pharmacy, Optometry, Applied AI in Healthcare, Healthcare Management, and Dental Surgery, as well as advanced Master’s and Postgraduate Diploma program’s in areas like Public Health, Drug Discovery, Critical Care Nursing, and Renal & Dialysis Nursing. GMU also welcomes applications for its Dual PhD in Health Professions Education. If you’re looking for world-class training, hands-on learning, and a future-driven healthcare career, now’s the time to secure your seat. Enroll today and start your journey toward a meaningful profession in healthcare.

The grant encourages proposals that demonstrate interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation, a clear path to real-world healthcare impact and make Gulf Medical University a Hub for research in the Region. Admissions are open for the Spring Intake. Visit www.gmu.ac.ae