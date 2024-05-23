Responding to the technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Thumbay Group has established a dedicated division focused on AI transformation- showcasing proactive commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence for the transformation of medical education training and enhancement of clinical healthcare service delivery. With an eye toward the future, Thumbay Group's initiative signals a major leap forward in adopting cutting-edge technology to shape the future of healthcare.

Speaking about the group’s strategic goals, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group, stated, “As we transition into the age of artificial intelligence, our core businesses—including medical education and healthcare delivery—are strategically aligned to ensure that AI solutions address real healthcare needs, interdisciplinary partnerships are essential, fostering an environment conducive to innovation. The AI transformation division will act as a catalyst, implement best practices, and highlight the significant impact of technology and data science on patient care and treatment outcomes.”

Under Gulf Medical University’s Thumbay Institute of AI in Healthcare—the first-of-its-kind in the region—an industry-specific curriculum is offered for to all health professions students. It also developing certificate, Diploma and master’s programs in the future. GMU has already introduced AI as stream in all its medical programs. The institute hosts a Student AI club with over 200 students who actively promote partnerships, organize events, facilitate knowledge exchange, and develop innovative solutions. As healthcare education continues to evolve, Gulf Medical University’s curriculum now equips health professionals with the necessary skills to utilize the expanding landscape of technology. Driven by advancements in AI, big data analysis, and cybersecurity, the curriculum seamlessly integrates these elements into health professions education, preparing students across all programs and colleges for a future where technology is integral to patient care.

Meanwhile, in the clinical delivery sector, AI Road map is underway to enhance efficiency across all our academic hospitals, daycare centers, clinics, diagnostics, and pharmacies. Initially, AI will be deployed to streamline tasks such as financial management, patient scheduling, billing, marketing, and resource management. This optimization is expected to reduce operational costs, minimize human error, and enable healthcare staff to focus more on patient care.

"Empowering our workforce with the latest AI technologies is vital to achieving the milestones we hope for in medical education and clinical healthcare delivery. These efforts are crucial to shifting from reactive approach to proactive care, accelerating the future of quality care and research, thus cementing the UAE's position as a leading destination for innovation in healthcare and health professions education," Dr. Moideen concluded.