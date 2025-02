Fergana, Uzbekistan – In a landmark move set to redefine medical education in Central Asia, Thumbay Group, a diversified international business conglomerate headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of the Thumbay Fergana College of Medical Sciences (TFCOMS) in collaboration with the esteemed Fergana Medical Institute of Public Health (FMIPH). This strategic partnership aims to deliver world-class medical education, leveraging the strengths of both institutions.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the venture: "Our collaboration with FMIPH underscores our commitment to advancing medical education globally. TFCOMS will offer innovative programs designed to equip future healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge required in today's dynamic medical landscape."

TFCOMS offers an internationally recognized program that cater to aspiring medical professionals. The flagship Graduate Entry Doctor of Medicine (MD) Program is a four-year curriculum aligned with global medical education standards. The program integrates advanced medical technologies, active learning methodologies, and extensive clinical training across diverse healthcare settings.

TFCOMS has academic affiliation with Gulf Medical University (GMU), UAE, ensuring the highest standards of medical education. The curriculum is designed in alignment with internationally accredited programs, integrating advanced teaching methodologies and clinical training. This collaboration allows students to benefit from GMU’s expertise, research opportunities, and global network. Graduates will receive world-class education and career support, preparing them for successful medical careers worldwide.

Prof. Sidikov Akmal Abdikakharovich, Rector of FMIPH, highlighted the significance of this initiative: "This partnership brings together the rich educational heritage of FMIPH and the innovative approach of Thumbay Group. Our combined expertise will provide students with unparalleled opportunities in medical education."

TFCOMS is poised to attract a diverse cohort of students from around the world, fostering a multicultural learning environment. The college offers modern facilities, experienced faculty, and a curriculum that emphasizes problem-based learning, early clinical exposure, and simulation training.

Prospective students can find more information and application details on the official website: https://tfcoms.uz