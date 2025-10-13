Muscat: Reinforcing its leadership in responsible financing, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, is redefining the landscape with its comprehensive Sustainable Finance solutions. Purposefully designed to accelerate the nation’s transition to a low-carbon, inclusive economy, this forward-looking suite of solutions empowers individuals, businesses, and communities to take tangible, high-impact steps toward a more sustainable future.

The Sustainable Finance solutions include thoughtfully curated products tailored to the distinct needs of diverse customer segments. For individual customers, it includes competitive auto financing for electric and hybrid vehicles, promoting the transition toward future-ready, low-emission mobility solutions. To support the adoption of sustainable living practices, financing is also available for solar panel installations, water recycling systems, and energy-efficient smart home technologies, making eco-conscious choices more accessible while delivering long-term cost efficiencies.

For corporate clientele and SMEs, the Sustainable Finance solutions extend to working capital for sustainability-linked businesses, as well as project financing for renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and environmental conservation initiatives. By embedding clear sustainability metrics into its lending framework, National Finance not only encourages responsible business conduct but also supports alignment with global ESG standards, cultivating a stronger culture of environmental accountability and stewardship across the economic landscape.

Speaking on the impact the company aims to catalyze through the initiative, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “Our Sustainable Finance solutions exemplify our commitment to shaping a better future for the Sultanate of Oman. This approach reflects our belief that real change begins when people and businesses are given the tools and support to make informed, responsible choices. Through Sustainable Finance, we are investing in a cleaner environment, empowering resilient communities, and building a foundation for a more sustainable future.”

To encourage the adoption of Sustainable Finance, National Finance offers a range of compelling benefits across its portfolio. Eligible products come with preferential financing rates of up to 1% lower, zero processing fees, and dedicated advisory support, particularly valuable for corporate customers navigating complex sustainability transitions. These incentives are thoughtfully designed to support customers in embedding lasting environmental and social value into their operations.

Reflecting its vision for responsible lending, National Finance’s Sustainability Strategy is built upon four core sustainability pillars – Environment, Social, Operations, and Governance. These pillars ensure that sustainability is embedded across the organization, shaping finance solutions that drive economic progress while fostering environmental responsibility, social inclusion, and ethical governance. By integrating these principles into its people, systems, and partnerships, the company continues to create lasting value and advance the nation’s sustainable development.

National Finance’s Sustainable Finance solutions embody its belief that finance should be a force for meaningful environmental and social impact. As demand for responsible finance grows, the company is delivering targeted solutions that drive real, measurable change, aligned with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040. Through this commitment, National Finance reinforces its role as a true Partner for Growth, championing a future where sustainability and progress advance together.