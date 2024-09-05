Dubai, UAE – Thrivestate Square Real Estate, a leading boutique brokerage firm based in Dubai, has announced the launch of its new service offerings focused on vacation homes and property management. This strategic move marks an important milestone for the rapidly growing company as it diversifies its portfolio to provide clients with end-to-end real estate solutions.

Thrivestate Square’s decision to expand into these sectors comes at a time when demand for flexible, short-term property options and professional property management services is on the rise in Dubai and globally. By integrating these new services into its existing offerings, Thrivestate Square is set to deliver a more comprehensive and client-centric experience for investors and homeowners alike.

“We see the vacation homes and property management sectors as natural extensions of our core business,” said Mr. Lior Poldian, Co-Founder of Thrivestate Square. “Our clients expect top-tier service and expert guidance, whether they’re looking for their next investment property or need help managing their assets. By expanding into these areas, we’re ensuring that our clients have access to all the tools they need to succeed in today’s dynamic real estate market.”

The new vacation homes division will cater to both short-term and long-term renters, offering curated luxury properties and a seamless booking experience. Meanwhile, the property management division will provide investors with a reliable and professional partner for overseeing and maintaining their real estate assets, enhancing value and ensuring peace of mind.

A Client-First Approach

Thrivestate Square’s expansion into these services reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to putting clients first. With a proven track record in off-plan property sales, concierge & travel services, and a successful presence in Dubai and Tel Aviv, Thrivestate Square is positioned to bring the same level of excellence and attention to detail to these new ventures.

“Our priority has always been to provide our clients with the best investment opportunities and services,” added Mr. Poldian. “This new chapter in our growth is all about broadening our capabilities to meet our clients’ evolving needs and continue delivering the exceptional results they’ve come to expect from Thrivestate Square.”

For more information on Thrivestate Square’s new vacation homes and property management services, please visit https://www.thrivestate.io/