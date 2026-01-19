Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Every journey has the potential to make a difference, and every wish deserves a clear path to becoming reality. Guided by this belief, Thrifty Car Rental, a leading mobility solutions provider in the UAE, has partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE to support its impactful initiatives dedicated to bringing hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses.

This initiative underscores Thrifty’s strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and its conviction that mobility plays a vital role in enabling positive, real-world impact within communities.

As part of the partnership, Thrifty will provide vehicles to support the foundation’s daily operations, ensuring efficient transportation for staff, volunteers, and resources across various locations. This contribution enables Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE to focus more effectively on its core mission and broaden the reach of its programs.

“Partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation aligns perfectly with our values as an organization committed to community support,” said Khaiser Pasha, General Manager at Thrifty Car Rental. “Mobility is at the heart of our business, and we are proud to contribute in a way that supports meaningful work and creates tangible impact.”

Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, commented: “This partnership with Thrifty Car Rental represents a significant operational support for our foundation. Access to reliable transportation enhances our teams’ efficiency and allows us to dedicate greater focus to granting wishes and supporting children and their families.”

The collaboration reflects the power of strategic private-sector partnerships in strengthening non-profit operations and advancing sustainable community development across the UAE.

About Thrifty Car Rental UAE

Thrifty Car Rental is one of the world’s largest and most recognized car rental companies, known for catering to cost-conscious business and leisure travelers. Established in 1989 as part of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises – a diversified group with interests across architecture, design, hospitality, real estate, and manufacturing – Thrifty Car Rental UAE has been a trusted name in the region for over 40 years.

Under the leadership of Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, the Chairman, Thrifty has built a strong reputation for offering both short- and long-term car rental services. With a focus on affordability and reliability, Thrifty is the go-to choice for customers seeking the most competitive monthly car rentals and leasing options in the UAE.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thriftyuae.com/

About Make-A-Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish® UAE is a non-profit organization licensed by the Ministry of Community Development in the United Arab Emirates, with its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Its noble humanitarian strategy is centered on granting wishes to children suffering from critical, life-threatening medical conditions.

To date, the Foundation has fulfilled more than 8,000 wishes for children with serious illnesses, both within and outside the UAE, without discrimination based on gender, language, religion, or belief.

