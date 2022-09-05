Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IntercityHotel Muscat, the hotel brand's third property in the Sultanate of Oman, has opened its doors on 1st September 2022. The new hotel building is located within the Ministry and Embassy district of Al Khuwair and is part of the prestigious A’Raya development Complex. IntercityHotel Muscat boasts 273 guest rooms ranging from Standard Rooms to Deluxe Suites. The property includes a special Business Floor offering Business rooms and suites with added benefits of early check-ins, late check-outs, complimentary welcome drinks, and VIP in-room amenities, to name a few. Furthermore, the hotel features the all-day-dining restaurant Citrine as well as a lobby cafe, a pool and gym, a spa with six treatment rooms, four multi-function meeting rooms with a capacity of up to 135 guests and A’Raya Ballroom which can accommodate up to 1,200 guests.

According to Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East, Deutsche Hospitality: "The Middle East is an important destination for both classical tourism and business travel. IntercityHotel fits nicely into the region, as the concept accommodates the needs of any and all travelers. We look forward to our continued successful trajectory in positioning the brand in Oman alongside the hotels in Salalah and Nizwa while successively expanding our portfolio in this region."

General Manager Renjith Chandran adds: “We are delighted to open the IntercityHotel Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman. The hotel will cater to all markets from business and leisure to major MICE events. Also working with the National Hotel Management (NHI) and Ministry of Manpower, I look forward to welcoming Omani talents to the team.”

IntercityHotel Muscat is perfectly positioned within easy reach of Muscat International Airport and the cultural sights of Al Alam Palace and the Mutrah Corniche with its three-kilometer-long promenade. The Al Khuwair Beach is ten-minutes walking distance from the hotel just one of the Sultanate’s many beautiful beaches along its more than 2,000 kilometer coastline.