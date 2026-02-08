DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FoX-i, a Dubai-based alternative investment firm specializing in systematic FX strategies, today announced that it has successfully completed full institutional investment and operational due diligence with ARB Trading Group, resulting in a capital allocation to FoX-i’s systematic FX mandate.

The allocation has been implemented via a segregated managed account structure, providing ARB Trading Group with full transparency, independent oversight, and institutional-grade risk controls. The approval followed a comprehensive review of FoX-i’s investment process, risk framework, execution methodology, operational infrastructure, and governance standards.

The partnership reflects FoX-i’s continued focus on delivering institutional-quality systematic FX exposure to professional and institutional investors globally and represents a significant milestone in the firm’s expansion of U.S.-based institutional relationships.

Gerard Iwema, Founder & Managing Partner of FoX-i, commented:

“The successful completion of ARB Trading Group’s due-diligence process and subsequent allocation is a strong validation of our strategy, infrastructure, and risk discipline. We value ARB’s institutional rigor and are pleased to partner through an account structure that aligns closely with our philosophy of transparency, governance, and capital preservation.”

Adam Passaglia, Chief Executive Officer of ARB Trading Group, added:

“Following a thorough due-diligence process, we were impressed by FoX-i’s systematic investment framework, risk controls, and institutional readiness. This allocation reflects our confidence in the strategy and our commitment to partnering with managers who meet the highest institutional standards.”

The collaboration underscores growing cross-border engagement between U.S. institutional allocators and Middle East–based alternative investment managers, particularly in systematic and uncorrelated strategies.

About FoX-i

FoX-i is a Dubai-based alternative investment firm focused on the design and management of systematic FX strategies. Strategies are delivered through institutional managed accounts and regulated investment structures, emphasizing disciplined risk management, transparency, and consistency across market cycles.

https://fox-i.com/

About ARB Trading Group

ARB Trading Group is a Chicago-headquartered institutional investment platform providing access to differentiated alpha-generating strategies through rigorous due diligence, institutional governance, and robust operational infrastructure.

https://www.arb-tg.com/

