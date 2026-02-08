All regional subsidiaries achieve investment-grade ratings reflecting strong operational performance

Comprehensive ratings coverage spans markets across MENA

GIG Takaful receives inaugural S&P rating, highest among Takaful companies in Kuwait

Kuwait City: Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), one of the leading insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa, announced comprehensive rating affirmations across its regional operations, demonstrating the Group's consistent financial strength and strategic execution across diverse markets.

AM Best has affirmed the Group’s Financial Strength Rating (FSR) at "A" (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (ICR) at "a+" (Excellent) for both the parent company and its core subsidiary Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company K.S.C. (Closed) (GIG Kuwait). The outlook for these ratings remains stable.

Being the largest and most diversified insurance groups in the MENA region, the Group's comprehensive rating profile reflects its successful execution of a regional diversification strategy, maintaining strong capital positions and operational discipline across all subsidiaries while benefiting from the strategic support and expertise of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

S&P Global Ratings rates the Group at "A+" with stable outlook, while Moody's rates the Group at "A2" with stable outlook.

Commenting on this, Mr. Khaled Al Sanousi, Group Executive Manager - Corporate Comms. & Investor Relations, said:

“AM Best’s affirmation of our ratings for both the Group and GIG-Kuwait is more than just a milestone, it is a powerful endorsement of trust and confidence that our stakeholders place in us. It reflects our unwavering commitment to operational strength and resilience, as well as our ability to deliver sustainable value. This comprehensive rating profile demonstrates that GIG isn’t just a regional insurance provider, we are a platform built on consistent standards, teamwork, and a shared vision for excellence that reaches across borders."

Regional Subsidiaries Rating Profile

The Group’s diversified regional footprint is supported by strong credit ratings across all major subsidiaries.

GIG Entity AM BEST S&P Global Ratings Moody’s Ratings GIG Kuwait FSR: A (Excellent) ICR: a+ (Excellent) (Outlook: Stable) A+ (Outlook: Stable) A2 (Outlook: Stable) GIG Bahrain & GIG Bahrain Takaful FSR: A- (Excellent) ICR: a- (Excellent) (Outlook: Stable) GIG Jordan FSR: A- (Excellent) ICR: a- (Excellent) (Outlook: Stable) GIG Egypt FSR: A (Excellent) ICR: a (Excellent) (Outlook: Stable) Ba2 (Outlook: Positive) GIG Gulf FSR: A (Excellent) ICR: a+ (Excellent) Outlook: Stable GIG Saudi A (Outlook: Stable) Gulf Takaful A- (Outlook: Stable)

GIG Kuwait Takaful’s Inaugural Rating

GIG’s Takaful arm in Kuwait, GIG Kuwait Takaful received its inaugural credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, earning an 'A-' long-term financial strength rating and 'gcAAA' Gulf Cooperation Council regional scale financial strength rating, with a stable outlook on the global scale rating.

This milestone achievement reflects GIG Kuwait Takaful's strong market position as the third-largest takaful insurer in Kuwait, having reported KWD 22.3 million ($72.2 million) in insurance revenue in 2024. The rating underscores the strategic importance of the company to the Group's long-term growth strategy in Kuwait.

About GIG:

GIG is the largest insurance Group in Kuwait in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life as well as Takaful insurance. GIG has become one of the largest insurance networks in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, and Lebanon. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4.2 billion as at 30 September 2025.

Gulf Insurance Group enjoys the privilege of being the first triple-rated insurance Group in Kuwait. The Group holds a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A’ (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of ‘a+’ (Excellent) with Stable outlook from A.M. Best Europe – Rating Services Limited, a Financial Strength Rating of “A+” with Stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s and an Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) of ‘A2’ from Moody’s Investors Service carrying a Stable outlook.

GIG is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

Further information:

Khalid Al Sanousi

Group Executive Manager,

Corporate Comms. & IR

khalids@gig.com.kw

Philemon Rajan

Manager, Corp. Comms. & IR

prajan@gig.com.kw