Leading PR, marketing, and design agency, ThinkPR is celebrating the start of the year with several new client wins and receiving award recognition for its work in the third sector.

Marking its 20th year of business, ThinkPR further strengthens its position as an energy-focused marketing agency with client wins including TWMA, Reactive Downhole Tools, Interocean, and Houston-based PipeSense, in addition to a contract extension with Spirit Energy. The PR specialists have also led a series of Aberdeen-based Emergency Response projects and handled the media launch of the recent Helipets initiative with Scottish Charity, Canine Concern Scotland Trust. The ThinkPR team has expanded to 10 with Amy Cassie and Erin Ingram joining at the end of 2023 as Junior Designer and Account Executive respectively.

Also contributing to the already impressive year for the company, ThinkPR has been shortlisted as a finalist of the Northern Star Business Awards' Marketing Magic award in recognition of its ongoing marketing support with charity partner, Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland (A-ND).

The ThinkPR team has provided support for A-ND since last February including strategic marketing campaign support, social media support, and led the process to the charity’s first fundraising dinner, which was such a success that it received a parliamentary motion. Returning for 2024, the ‘Think Different’ dinner has already received sponsorship from Global E&C, Envoy Group, Stork and Serica Energy.

Focusing on its specialist marketing support within the energy transition including supporting clients in the CCUS landscape, the marketing and design specialists also launched the inaugural ‘Women in New Energy: W.I.N.E’ event in partnership with industry professionals which is set to take place again in 2024.

Commenting on ThinkPR’s success, CEO Annabel Sall, said: “2023 was an incredible year for the team – from supporting long-standing clients with their growth and success, to welcoming new businesses who have started their journey with marketing. Our ‘Think Different’ dinner was a highlight for us, and we are so excited to be recognised for our success by the Chamber of Commerce this year too.

“I’m extremely proud of the team, led by Leigh-Ann and I, and the quality of work we continue to provide our clients globally. Our strength lies in our team being able to offer a range of insight and skill sets with marketing services including media relations, brand development and management, crisis comms, website design, and business awards – we become a true extension of our client’s teams. As we celebrate our 20th birthday this year, the new business wins and recognition for our work is a proud moment and chance to reflect all we have achieved.”

ThinkPR offers services across the full communications mix, including media liaison, news release and feature writing, design and marketing, digital, website and social media support and emergency response planning and training. Established in 2004, ThinkPR represents a variety of businesses - from SMEs to global organisations industry membership bodies and not-for-profit societies - in the UK and internationally.

For more information, visit: www.thinkpr.co.uk

