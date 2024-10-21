Muscat: The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a social initiative by The Zubair Corporation recently welcomed a distinguished delegation from Al Khaboura Vocational College, comprising of both students and faculty members, for an educational and insightful visit aimed at fostering entrepreneurial growth and knowledge exchange.

The event commenced with a detailed presentation by Zubair EDC, highlighting the Centre's key services and its ongoing commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship in Oman. The presentation provided an overview of Zubair EDC’s various entrepreneurial development programs and support initiatives, which are aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 to promote innovation and sustainable business growth.

During the session, particular emphasis was placed on the essential traits needed to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset. Zubair EDC reinforced its mission to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to succeed in an evolving business landscape.

"The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre is dedicated to empowering the next generation of Omani entrepreneurs," said Maryam Al Busaidi, Custmor Service Officer at Zubair EDC. "By creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration, we are actively contributing to the growth of a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, in line with Oman’s Vision 2040. The visit from Al Khaboura Vocational College exemplifies our commitment to supporting young talent and fostering innovation in the Sultanate."

As part of the visit, the delegation was given an exclusive tour of Oasis Water, a subsidiary of The Zubair Corporation. A representative from Oasis Water guided the group through the production line, offering an in-depth look at the quality assurance processes involved in the manufacturing of drinking water. The visit provided the delegation with valuable insights into the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in its operations.

“We are proud to give the delegation from Al Khaboura Vocational College an inside look at our water production processes,” said Moosa Al Hasani, Chief Operating Officer at Oman Oasis. “Our goal is to showcase the stringent quality control and sustainability measures we implement at every stage of production. By sharing our expertise in the field, we hope to inspire the students and faculty with practical insights into the standards required for success in the manufacturing industry. This visit underscores our commitment to supporting Oman's future entrepreneurs and innovators.”

The delegation from Al Khaboura Vocational College reciprocated with an engaging presentation, showcasing their department's specialised programs. The faculty and students shared insights into their academic and practical approaches to vocational education, emphasising the importance of skill development and innovation in creating a dynamic workforce for Oman’s future.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to visit the Zubair Enterprises Development Centre, a beacon of entrepreneurial support in Oman. This visit to understand the Centre’s operations and the Oman Oasis factory has provided both our students and faculty invaluable exposure to real-world business operations along with insight into the essential skills required to thrive in today’s entrepreneurial landscape. We look forward to fostering further collaboration with Zubair EDC and are inspired by their efforts to empower Omani entrepreneurs,” said NAME, DESIGNATION at Al Khaboura Vocational College.

This visit underscores The Zubair Corporation’s dedication to fostering collaboration between educational institutions and the business sector, promoting entrepreneurial skills, and supporting Oman’s economic development in line with Vision 2040.

The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), a growth initiative under The Zubair Corporation, was established in 2013. The centre highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive, and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.

