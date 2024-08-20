Cairo: The World Federation of United Nations Friends (WFUNF) has granted the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubarak bin Saeed Bagatyan Gold and Jewelry Company, Fahad Mubarak Bagatyan, the title of Goodwill Ambassador for the Gold and Jewelry Industry, as well as permanent membership in the (WFUNF). Ambassador Fahad Bagatyan was granted the new title in appreciation of his professional record and extensive experience in the gold and jewelry trade and industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, alongside his pioneering role in social and humanitarian work during the grand ceremony held recently in the Diamond Hall of the Steigenberger Hotel Cairo. This was in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Nasser bin Farhan Al Saud, the official representative of the Federation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ayman Wahdan, the regional representative of the World Federation of Friends of the United Nations in the Middle East and North Africa, Dr. Ayman Wahdan, and many prominent Arab figures and Saudi and Arab businessmen and women.

Dr. Ayman Wahdan, the regional representative of the WFUNF in the Middle East and North Africa, has said during the ceremony: “Mr. Fahad Mubarak Bagatyan represents a great addition to the organization’s ambassadors around the world,” pointing out that the WFUNF relies in its basic form and lofty goals on forming a huge human base of civil society leaders who create and present humanitarian initiatives in all their forms.

For his part, Ambassador Fahad Bagatyan expressed his appreciation to the WFUNF, stressing that the title has become an incentive for him to provide the best that can be provided. He pointed out that this title serves as an appreciation of the global efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve global stability and support international efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development.

The Goodwill Ambassador of, Mr. Fahd Bagatyan, stated: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia works side by side with the United Nations and the international community to achieve all that is good for humanity, and what everyone aspires to in terms of security, stability and development.”

It is worth mentioning that Ambassador Fahad Mubarak Saeed Bagatyan, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubarak bin Saeed Bagatyan Gold and Jewelry Company, is considered one of the most important experts in the gold trade and crafting field. He has more than fifteen years of experience acquired from his father, Sheikh Mubarak Saeed Obaid, as he continued the family’s long-standing journey in the silver and gold industry. Ambassador Fahad works to continue the successes achieved by his father during the past fifty years to become one of the pillars of the gold and jewelry industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.