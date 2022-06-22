Dubai, UAE - Codebase Technologies, one of the world's fastest-growing open API fintechs, announced today that it has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect - a program created by Visa to connect the world's best fintech providers with Visa clients.

Codebase Technologies is a world-leading provider of disruptive and revolutionary fintech solutions for Islamic and conventional banks, lenders, fintechs, payment companies, and everyone in between. Over the last decade, Codebase Technologies has redefined the digital finance landscape by launching several global digital, challenger, neobank, and financial propositions. With a 100% proven success rate in project delivery and unparalleled speed to market, Codebase Technologies has launched full-fledged, scalable digital propositions in as little as 45 days.

“Our core strength is creating disruption that moves organizations to new stratospheres. We have helped clients totally reimagine their business through digital solutions, achieving astounding results in new customer acquisition, innovation, and expansion,” stated Raheel Iqbal, Managing Partner of Codebase Technologies. “Strategic partnerships, such as Visa’s Fintech Partner Connect program, are important to us in widening our reach and helping Visa’s customers achieve groundbreaking transformation that will revolutionize their business.”

Tamer Al Mauge, Codebase Technologies Managing Director MENA states, “The partnership with Visa Fintech Partner Connect allows us to leverage our strengths as fintech experts with a solid platform, quick integration capabilities, and help customers get to market quickly. We have a history of successful project delivery worldwide, launching full-fledged digital banks in as little as 4 months. We’re very pleased to be partnered with Visa and join their marketplace of certified providers.”

Gurdeep Kaur, Senior Director, Product Solutions for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan at Visa commented, “With Visa Fintech Partner Connect, our clients can connect with digital-first, next-generation payments and banking platforms and solutions that open up new possibilities. We’re very excited to have Codebase Technologies join us and leverage their industry experience and strong technology acumen to help our clients drive their digital-first agendas and strategies.”

Joining the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program has already resulted in a partnership with Credit Libanais to launch Lebanon’s first digital onboarding offering and eKYC for prepaid cards. Through this landmark project Credit Libanais, Codebase Technologies, and Visa is driving financial inclusion in Lebanon through product and service innovation for over 6 million Lebanese.

About Codebase Technologies

Codebase Technologies is one of the world's fastest-growing open API banking solutions providers. With a vision to “disrupt the way technology is utilized, for a greater purpose," we engineer impactful digital financial experiences for conventional and Islamic banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and start-ups.

Codebase Technologies has launched several digital, challenger, and neobanks and financial propositions worldwide with a proven success rate and unparalleled speed to market. As a result, Codebase Technologies has grown exponentially as a digital banking technology pioneer in the global banking industry.

Codebase Technologies’ award-winning Digibanc fintech platform is a cloud-enabled, API-driven, and highly adaptable digital platform allowing institutions to deliver inclusive digital financial services. Our open architecture embraces a diverse ecosystem of partners and vendors, driving collaborative experiences across the financial services landscape. Digibanc is built on a modular micro-services architecture providing a robust and agile environment to launch new financial products at scale.

With a deep culture of innovation and excellence, Codebase Technologies are helping bring forward the next generation of digital transformation and banking worldwide.