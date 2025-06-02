The Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS) has signed a five-year strategic agreement in Riyadh with daa International, operator of the Red Sea International Airport, to provide ground handling services for all airlines at Red Sea International Airport, adhering to the highest operational standards and environmental sustainability practices.

Under this agreement, SGS will be responsible for providing passenger services within the terminal and overseeing all apron operations, including aircraft marshalling, pushback, towing, ground power delivery, and baggage handling services.

SGS CEO Mohammed Mazi and Red Sea International Airport CEO Andrew Tyler-Smith signed the agreement in the presence of Red Sea Global CEO John Pagano, along with several senior executives and professionals from the aviation and airport services industry.

Mazi said this partnership to deliver ground handling services at Red Sea International Airport is among the kingdom’s flagship projects that reflect its ambition in tourism and sustainable development.

He emphasized that providing services at new airports, such as the Red Sea, underscores the company’s commitment to actively contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and supporting the integrated air transport and tourism system.

Tyler-Smith said that the partnership with SGS strengthens the operational and sustainability pillars of Red Sea International Airport.

The premium services to be provided at the Red Sea International Airport will make it one of the most competitive airports in the Kingdom in terms of service quality, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).