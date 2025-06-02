Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic. The MoU was signed by HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and HE Melis Turgunbaev, Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Commenting on this occasion, HE Khalid Humaidan said: "We are honored to embark on this official partnership, which represents a strategic step toward strengthening bilateral relations and expanding opportunities for the advancement of the financial services sector, contributing to the growth and prosperity of both brotherly nations. We remain firmly committed to fostering such partnerships as part of our ongoing efforts to support the financial services ecosystem and to further solidify the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a leading global financial center."