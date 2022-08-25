MANAMA: The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain completed the installation of Wind Turbines, marking the first two hotels in Bahrain to do so. The hotel has installed 20 wind turbines, which generate 3kw of electricity per turbine, in addition to 96 electric solar panels.

“We are proud to be the first hotel in Bahrain to install wind turbines in the hotel that generate enough electricity to run our public areas lighting thus reducing our carbon footprint,” said Sammy Gani, Complex General Manager for The Westin City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain. “Guided by Marriott’s sustainability and social impact goals, this initiative is part of our commitment to sustainable operations and creating a positive impact across our hotels.”

Zakour Moussa, Complex Chief Engineer for The Westin City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain added, “Electricity generated from these ten turbines is enough to light up all public areas at The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain. As of August 2022, we generated 19,367.00 KW kWh at The Westin City Centre Bahrain, saving generating carbon of 13,450.00 KG. while Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain generated 21,318.00 KW and saved generating carbon of 15,136.00 KG. To put this in perspective, the electricity generated can run a car for 117856 km and save 478 trees”

