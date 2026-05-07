The partnership falls under the UAE Ministry of Finance–World Bank framework agreement originally signed in 2019.

The UAE targets doubling annual FDI to US$65 billion by 2031, building on its milestone entry into the world's top 10 FDI destinations in 2024.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates –The UAE Ministry of Investment and the World Bank signed a partnership framework to strengthen the UAE’s investment climate and cement its status as a world-class hub for foreign direct investment. At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to ensuring the UAE’s investment environment remains predictable, transparent, and internationally competitive, and fully aligned with the country’s long-term ambitions.

The partnership, which falls under the framework agreement signed between the World Bank and the UAE Ministry of Finance in 2019, was signed by H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, and Boutheina Guermazi, World Bank Director for Strategy and Operations for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAAP) region.

The partnership will enable the World Bank to apply its knowledge and experience to advance a comprehensive investment reform agenda and deepen the institutional foundations required to attract, retain and maintain quality investments, while ensuring the UAE is well-positioned to seize opportunities in an evolving global investment landscape.

H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, said: “Building on the longstanding collaboration between the UAE and the World Bank, and anchored in the 2019 framework agreement with the Ministry of Finance, this partnership reaffirms our ambition to position the UAE as a strategic gateway for global investment. Entering the world's top 10 FDI destinations in 2024 was a milestone, and our ambition is to double annual FDI by 2031 to reach US$65 billion. We remain committed to an investment climate that is ever more transparent, predictable, and competitive.”

"This partnership reflects the World Bank's commitment to supporting the UAE in building a world-class investment environment," said Boutheina Guermazi, World Bank Director for Strategy and Operations for MENAAP. " By combining global expertise with locally tailored solutions, we aim to help the UAE attract and retain high-quality investment that drives inclusive and sustainable economic growth."

This partnership advances the UAE's strategic vision to establish itself as a leading global destination for investment, as outlined in its National Investment Strategy. By deepening institutional collaboration frameworks with key partners like the World Bank, the UAE is strengthening the foundation needed to continue attracting and retaining transformative capital, accelerate economic diversification, and sustain its momentum as one of the world's most dynamic and globally connected investment destinations.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering public and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

Media Inquiries

From the UAE Ministry of Investment: media@investuae.gov.ae

From the World Bank: Ashraf Al-Saeed, aalsaeed@worldbank.org