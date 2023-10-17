The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC UAE) and Kaspersky signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to educate and elevate the level of cyber readiness and resilience across all sectors of the economy.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council and Andrey Efremov, Chief Business Development Officer at Kaspersky during GITEX Global 2023.

Through this agreement, the UAE Cyber Security Council and Kaspersky will collaborate to share information on identifying, investigating and responding to evolving cyberthreats in a timely manner. The collaboration also extends to exchange of expertise on the latest malware trends, indicators of compromise, and security risks faced by the economic sectors of the country, such as critical infrastructure.

Driven to build national capabilities related to cybersecurity, the UAE Cyber Security Council and Kaspersky will implement and organize experience-led trainings and technical workshops across all sectors to counter information security threats. These initiatives will include exchange of ideas and dissemination of cybersecurity awareness materials to fortify educational efforts.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council explained that “The ICT industry in the country has driven the economy forward by opening new windows of opportunity. But, it is also vulnerable to new types of security risks that are sophisticated, dynamic and evolving in nature, that need to be curbed. To strengthen the economic environment of the UAE, it is important to establish ties with partners who have the essential expertise and tools that can eliminate information security incidents. This MoU with Kaspersky is a step forward on this journey. Our collaboration strives to set cybersecurity best practices and share global expertise to ensure all sectors are well prepared to defend themselves.”

“The UAE is at the forefront of driving global innovation, and it is a shared responsibility between the public and the private sectors to combat information security risks that are barriers to growth. Kaspersky firmly believes that education is a powerful tool that can ensure a safe and secure business environment. With over 26 years of experience in cybersecurity, we look forward to working hand in hand with the CSC UAE to amplify efforts towards skill building and awareness across all economic sectors. With our global expertise and knowledge, we aim to set new industry benchmarks that can make organizations across industries resilient against evolving and unknown cyberthreats.” said Andrey Efremov, Chief Business Development Officer at Kaspersky.

About the Cyber Security Council

The Cyber Security Council embodies the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and the UAE proactive approach in dealing with various challenges posed by the accelerating digital technologies through specialized and effective entities which are able to provide digital protection to advanced infrastructure, and ensure business continuity and the regular provision of services in all economic, educational, health and social fields.

The Council is mandated with drafting and proposing legislation, policies and standards to enhance cyber security for all targeted sectors in the country, presenting them to the Council of Ministers for approval and following up their implementation in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to preparing, developing and updating the UAE’s national cyber security strategy and an integrated national response plan.

The Council implements a 5-pillar strategy: 1) building capacity, making policies, enhancing governance, building personal capabilities, programs, curricula and universities, and building technical capabilities with strategic partners; 2) utilizing these capabilities to protect and defend; 3) raising awareness and spreading the culture of cybersecurity; 4) responding to cyber incidents; and 5) cooperation at all levels, starting with GCC countries, Arab countries up to all countries of the world, in accordance with the UN resolutions concerning digital security incident response centers and teams.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com