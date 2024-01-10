Grassobbio (Bergamo, Italy): Tesmec Group, leader in the market of technologies for infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) related to the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), and of technologies in surface mining, is pleased to announce its participation to the third edition of the Future Minerals Forum event, dedicated to creating resilient and responsible mineral value chains in Africa, West and Central Asia, that will take place from 10-to 11 January 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tesmec will attend this year's event, which is an important moment of confrontation between government representatives and leaders of the mining sector, one of the main pillars of Vision 2030, the country's aspirational programme of economic and social reforms, as an Italian excellence in quarrying and surface mining technologies, with a strong local presence in the Gulf region and, specifically, through its subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, determined to work with local partners to develop innovative Trencher solutions contributing to the sustainable progress of the mining industry in the region.

The Future Minerals Forum also offers the Group an important platform for sharing knowledge, ideas, and opportunities for collaboration. In the focus on constant dialogue with institutions, Tesmec also took part to the reception organized by the Italian Ambassador in Riyadh, Roberto Cantone, in the presence of the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and the EU Special Representative for the Gulf, Luigi Di Maio. In addition, Tesmec will attend the gala dinner hosted by the Future Mineral Forum, an important meeting moment for leading representatives of the Saudi institutional and financial world.

Tesmec will be present at the Future Minerals Forum 2024 with its own stand, where the Group's team of experts will be at visitors' disposal to answer questions and deepen into the world of trenchers, illustrating the considerable advantages of its solutions.

About Tesmec Group

Tesmec Group is active in the design, production and marketing of systems and integrated solutions for the construction, maintenance, and diagnostics of infrastructures (overhead, underground and railway networks) for the transport of energy, data and materials (oil and derivatives, gas and water), as well as technologies for quarries and surface mining. The Group operates in the following sectors: - Energy. Tesmec Group designs, manufactures, and markets machines and integrated systems for the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground power lines, fibre optic networks (Stringing segment), as well as advanced equipment and systems for the automation, efficiency, management and monitoring of high, medium and low voltage electrical networks and substations (Energy Automation Segment); - Trencher. Tesmec Group carries out the design, production, sale and rental of trencher machines functional to four types of activities (excavation and mines, excavations for the installation of pipelines, for the construction of telecommunication and optical fibre infrastructures, excavations for the construction of underground power networks), as well as the provision of specialized excavation services. The trencher machines are rented by the Group both with the operator (hot rental or wet rental) and without the operator (cold rental or dry rental); - Railway. The Group designs, manufactures and markets machines and integrated systems for the installation and maintenance of the railway catenary, devices for the diagnostics of the railway catenary and track, as well as customized machines for special operations on the line.

Born in Italy in 1951 and led by the Chairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, the Group counts on more than 1000 employees and has its production sites in Grassobbio (Bergamo), Endine Gaiano (Bergamo), Sirone (Lecco), Monopoli (Bari) and Bitetto (Bari) in Italy, Alvarado (Texas) in the USA and Durtal in France. It relies on three research and development units in Fidenza (Parma), Padua and Patrica (Frosinone). Listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN of the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, the Group boasts a global commercial presence through foreign subsidiaries and sales offices in the USA, in South Africa, West Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Qatar and China.

In its development strategy, the Group intends to consolidate its position as a solution provider in the three abovementioned business areas, by exploiting the trends of energy transition, digitalization, and sustainability.