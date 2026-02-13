United Arab Emirates: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) held an introductory session on the New Generic Top-Level Domains (New gTLD) Program launched by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the global organization responsible for managing the Domain Name System (DNS). The program enables entities, organizations, and brands to create and manage customized internet domains beyond traditional domains such as .com or .net, including examples such as .brand, .bank, and .city.

The session was attended by representatives from a number of government and private sector entities across the UAE. It provided a comprehensive overview of the program, highlighting how institutions and companies can leverage new gTLDs to strengthen their digital identity, enhance visibility and distinction online, support digital transformation initiatives, promote cultural and linguistic diversity, encourage competition, and create more trusted and relevant digital spaces.

On this occasion, Eng. Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, Director of the Policies and Programs Department at TDRA, said: “TDRA is committed to enhancing the readiness of national entities to keep pace with global developments in the domain name ecosystem by building their understanding of advanced technical aspects and ensuring seamless integration with existing digital systems. The Authority also aims to support digital transformation and strengthen the regulatory framework of the digital sector, thereby ensuring a sustainable national digital presence at both regional and international levels. This session is part of TDRA’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the opportunities presented by the New gTLD Program and to encourage informed and effective participation that supports digital transformation goals and reinforces the UAE’s leadership in digital excellence.”

Mr. Baher Esmat, Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement for the Middle East and Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), said:

“The 2026 round of the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs) represents an important milestone that will shape the future of the domain name industry. It is essential for governments and the business sector in the UAE and the region to be prepared and engaged. We value the opportunity to work with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) to bring together local stakeholders and contribute to a process that supports a stable, secure, and unified global Internet.”

The session forms part of TDRA’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of digital opportunities, support the digital identity of national institutions, and strengthen the UAE’s presence within the global Internet ecosystem.

About TDRA :

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is responsible for regulating and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector in the United Arab Emirates, while also driving digital transformation at the national level.

TDRA works to provide an advanced regulatory environment that supports innovation, stimulates investment, and ensures the delivery of cutting-edge and sustainable telecommunications services. The authority plays a pivotal role in leading the digital transformation journey by developing digital infrastructure, empowering the telecommunications sector, and enhancing the ecosystem of digital government services. TDRA is committed to improving the quality and continuity of digital services by establishing legislative and regulatory frameworks that foster innovation and strengthen the country's readiness to keep pace with rapid digital advancements.

Its responsibilities include regulating the telecommunications sector to ensure competitiveness, protecting consumer rights, and maintaining a balance between service providers. Additionally, TDRA leads the national digital government strategy, manages the radio frequency spectrum, and regulates the use of wireless frequencies to support various sectors, including telecommunications and smart services. With a visionary approach, TDRA aims to position the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation and enhance its readiness for the digital future, in alignment with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071 Agenda.