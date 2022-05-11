The chic and cozy enclave café, The Tea Room, located in the buzzing lobby of the 5-star luxury Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, is opening its products to the public with the launch of its new e-commerce platform in Dubai.

The Tea Room Online will allow anyone to order from an array of delectable cakes, tasty pastries, desserts and chocolates direct to their home.

The café offers a selection of carefully customized cakes include Red Velvet Gateaux, Mango Entremet, The Tearoom Chocolate Cake and many more. The mouth-watering pastries include vibrant Blackberry & Speculoos Entremets, Chocolate Malva Cake, and Opera Cake.

“We aim to deliver high-quality sweet delicacies for your family and friends to be enjoyed in the comfort of your homes. We built this digital platform to ensure ease of access and simplicity for the customers. We have faced high demands for sweet delicacies at our café and keeping the popularity in mind, we decided to venture into the e-commerce space and provide ease of order without leaving their homes,” said Haytham Omar, General Manager, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel.

The Tea Room Café Online prioritises instant delivery and is well-positioned to deliver across Dubai.

For more information, visit https://www.thetearoomdubai.com/

