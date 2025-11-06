Marking the start of the actual implementation phase to enhance national energy security

Damascus, Syria – The Ministry of Energy in the Syrian Arab Republic today signed the final concession agreements to build and operate eight new power generation stations with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts, with the international consortium led by Urbacon Holding, through its subsidiary Urbacon Concessions Investment, and in partnership with Kalyon G.I.S. Energy, Cengiz Energy, and Power International (USA). This signing comes as part of the Qatari project package in Syria, and as an extension of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 29 May 2025, which laid the general framework for strategic cooperation in the energy sector and set the practical foundations for initiating the rehabilitation and development of the country’s electrical infrastructure. Following the signing of the MoU, preparatory engineering and technical works were completed, including field surveys for the plant sites and the necessary technical studies, to enable immediate commencement of implementation.

The agreements were signed at the Ministry of Energy headquarters in Damascus between H.E. Eng. Mohammad Al-Bashir, Minister of Energy of the Syrian Arab Republic, and Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, in the presence of representatives of the consortium companies, and officials from the Ministry, the Syrian Energy Company, and the Syrian Electricity Company. This step reflects the transition from contractual, technical, and financial preparation to direct on-ground execution.

The final contracts include the construction and operation of four high-efficiency, natural-gas-fired combined-cycle power plants, namely the North Aleppo Power Plant (1,200 MW), the Deir Ezzor Power Plant (1,000 MW), the Zayzoun Power Plant (1,000 MW), and the Mhardeh Power Plant (800 MW). In addition, the agreements include the implementation of solar renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 1,000 MW distributed across four locations: Widian Al-Rabee (200 MW), Deir Ezzor (300 MW), Aleppo (300 MW), and Homs (200 MW).

These projects will be executed using the latest advanced technologies in performance, efficiency, and reliability, in accordance with the highest global standards for environmental and public safety considerations, and based on an accelerated implementation schedule that ensures phased commissioning and timely entry into service.

This project represents a pivotal stage in rehabilitating Syria’s energy system and driving economic growth, as the availability of stable electricity is essential for restoring factories and production lines to full operational capacity, and for launching new industrial, agricultural, and commercial ventures. It will contribute to reducing operational costs, improving the investment climate, and enhancing the competitiveness of local production and exports, thereby encouraging domestic and international investment and supporting long-term economic diversification.

The projects are expected to generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities during both the construction and operational phases. Furthermore, the adoption of modern technologies will enable the training and upskilling of national technical personnel, supporting sector sustainability and the localization of expertise in the field of energy.

H.E. Eng. Mohammad Al-Bashir, Minister of Energy, stated:

“This project represents a qualitative leap in the development of Syria’s energy infrastructure. It enhances generation capacity and supports the stability of the electrical grid, aligned with national economic development objectives. These projects aim to close the generation gap, meet the growing demand for electricity, and enhance energy supply security, forming a fundamental base for sustainable economic and social growth, strengthening the performance of productive and service sectors, and enabling stable economic development in the coming years.”

Mr. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding, said:

“The strategic partnership between the public and private sectors in this project constitutes an essential step toward building a sustainable development model in Syria, and reflects the confidence of international partners in the prospects of Syria’s economic recovery. We are committed to executing these projects according to the set timelines and the highest global standards, ensuring a tangible economic impact that extends beyond the energy sector to supply chains, industry, and investment flows. Enhancing Syria’s energy security will contribute to the revival of industrial activity, support economic stability, and open broader pathways for regional cooperation in the coming stage.”

It is noteworthy that this project represents the first and most prominent integrated public-private partnership model in the Syrian energy sector, reflecting the attractiveness of the national investment environment and its ability to draw international partners. The project is expected to pave the way for further major investments in other key economic and service sectors in the near future.