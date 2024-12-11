Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City – Yiti, the region’s first city committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, has reached a major milestone with the completion of 96% of its infrastructure works. The eco-friendly community designed to accommodate approximately 10,000 people, is set to be fully operational in 2026.

Significant progress has been achieved within the Sustainable District. The infrastructure for the central plaza is now fully completed, with construction reaching 31% for the plaza itself. Additionally, 33% of the construction work for the villas and the broader Sustainable District is now finalized. Meanwhile, construction of the school and nursery commenced in September 2024, following a groundbreaking ceremony.

The next phase of development will focus on vital community components, including the 4-star hotel, and wellness center, which have been awarded to contractors. Additional planned components encompass the autism village, equestrian club, sports complex, SEE Lab, bridges, public solar parking, and a biogas plant.

Developed by Diamond Developers, a subsidiary of SEE Holding, in collaboration with Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), The Sustainable City – Yiti is setting a new benchmark for eco-friendly developments in Oman and the region. The overwhelming success of phase one, which has completely sold out, and the robust sales performance of phase two reflect a growing appetite for sustainable living solutions. Notably, Omani nationals represented 55% of the buyers in phase one, underscoring the project's strong appeal to the local community.

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City – Yiti, said, " This milestone marks a significant step forward in our journey to redefine urban living in Oman and the region. The Sustainable City – Yiti embodies our vision of creating thriving sustainable communities that prioritize environmental responsibility, innovation, and quality of life, in line with the sustainability objectives of Oman Vision 2040. As we near the completion of infrastructure works, we are one step closer to delivering a community that meets the growing demand for sustainable living and serves as a blueprint for net zero urban developments across the globe.”

A Blueprint for a Low-carbon Future

Taking shape along the Gulf of Oman coastline near Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is poised to become the largest operational sustainable community in the region and Oman’s first net zero emission community by 2040. Spanning nearly one million square meters, this groundbreaking development serves as a resilient and scalable model for low-carbon living, seamlessly integrating intelligent technologies to enhance sustainability.

The community is designed to reduce the per capita carbon footprint of its residents by an impressive 78% compared to conventional housing in Oman. This ambitious goal is achieved by addressing emissions across six core pillars of environmental sustainability: food, energy, water, products, mobility, and waste. The development incorporates eco-friendly materials in construction and interiors, while aiming to be powered entirely by renewable energy.

Furthermore, The Sustainable City – Yiti is committed to 100% water recycling, 100% waste diversion from landfills, and achieving 80% self-sufficiency in food production. These initiatives position the community as a leader in sustainable urban design and a blueprint for the future of eco-friendly living in Oman and beyond.

Prospective investors can register their interest at www.thesustainablecity-yiti.com/floorplan.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments under the Nikki Beach brand. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.