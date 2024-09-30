School set to welcome first intake of students for the 2026/2027 academic year

Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City - Yiti has held a ceremony to celebrate breaking ground at the site of The school and nursery, the sustainable educational establishment that will sit at the heart of the new city community, on track for completion in 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony at The Sustainable City - Yiti was attended by senior executives from Diamond Developers, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), and SDIC.

“We are proud to celebrate breaking ground at the School, a key element in creating a live-work-thrive community at The Sustainable City - Yiti” said Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City - Yiti. “With the complete sell-out of phase one and strong sales across our residential properties, it is clear there is considerable demand for sustainable living options in Oman. The school will provide a seamless educational experience, with sustainability embedded in its curriculum, empowering students to shape a future that contributes to a more resilient and eco-conscious world. Additionally, the school will offer easy connectivity for students, with safe, car-free clusters that allow them to commute on bicycles or walk comfortably.”

The school will accommodate some 1,170 students aged 3-18 on its 15,700 square metre campus, with a nursery program for 192 students aged 0-3 also available. Several key features will support a comprehensive educational experience that includes modern classrooms; science, computer and language labs to facilitate hands-on learning; a well-stocked library with a variety of books, digital resources and study areas; extensive sports facilities; a large auditorium; and a recreational area. Sustainability will be embedded into the curriculum, ensuring students are equipped with the knowledge and skills to contribute to a sustainable future.

The Sustainable City - Yiti will also play a vital role in injecting education into every part of the community and the city. Acting as a benchmark for other sustainable cities in the region and further afield, the development will be a working model that will play host to delegates who want to learn more about sustainability in urban planning, with the development set to hold workshops on reducing carbon emissions and other educational initiatives designed to explore ways in which such developments and projects can ensure sustainability.

Upon completion, the city is expected to host approximately 10,000 residents and visitors, strengthening its position as an ideal destination for sustainable living in the region. The school, along with the entire project, is set for completion in early 2026, with the first students being welcomed at the start of the 2026/2027 academic year.

​​​​​​​About The Sustainable City - Yiti

The Sustainable City - Yiti is set to be the first net zero emissions community in the world, realising the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City - Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City - Yiti will span approximately one million square metres and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation centre for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian centre, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments under the Nikki Beach brand. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City - Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.