Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Sustainable City – Yas Island has received the prestigious Estidama 5 Pearl classification for the design of its homes. Developed in partnership between Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) and SEE Holding, the rating is a testament to the partners’ commitment to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

The green building rating by Abu Dhabi’s Urban Planning Council is the highest available rating under the Pearl Villa Rating System (PVRS) and signifies excellence in sustainable development. It is characterized by advanced energy-efficient building designs, water conservation measures, integration of green spaces and pedestrian-friendly pathways, use of eco-friendly materials and dedication to enhancing both environmental quality and community wellbeing.

Achieving the 5 Pearl rating, The Sustainable City – Yas Island homes will be powered by solar energy from panels installed on residential and parking structures, enabling residents to save up to 50 percent on energy bills. It is designed to promote energy and water efficiency along with featuring a central green spine running the length of the community and biodomes to encourage community farming, while a network of communal battery-charged buggies and bicycles will encourage walkability and accessibility for all.

The community will fit seamlessly into the wider Yas Island ecosystem which offers residents close proximity to serene natural spaces, leading educational institutions, and premier shopping, leisure, and entertainment destinations.

Faisal Falaknaz, Aldar's Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, commented: “Sustainable City – Yas Island is a benchmark for building resilient and sustainable communities in the UAE and is a testament to both partners’ commitment to sustainable development. Supporting Aldar’s ambitious 2050 Net Zero target, the development provides a framework for the future of sustainable cities and supports the growing demand and expectation set by our customers for environmentally friendly and socially conscious living destinations.”

“Our model for future cities is designed to achieve the highest social, environmental, and economic sustainability standards,” stated Marwa Nahlawi, General Manager of Diamond Developers, the master planning and designing company under SEE Holding. “By developing a live-work-thrive community that reduces emissions and enhances the quality of life, we are setting a new standard for sustainable urban development. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovative design and sustainable practices, aligning perfectly with SEE Holding's mission to spearhead a net zero emissions future. We are proud to uphold Estidama’s standards in harmony with the UAE's ambitious net zero targets and are dedicated to expanding The Sustainable City’s footprint globally, providing a replicable model for future cities that prioritize sustainability, resilience, and community well-being.”

The construction of the project is underway, with the first handovers expected at the end of 2025. This community is the third The Sustainable City development in the UAE, and this prestigious environmental accolade emphasizes both SEE Holding's commitment to spearheading a net zero emissions future through designing, investing in, and building sustainable infrastructure and cities, and Aldar’s ambition to achieve Net Zero in its direct emissions and the embodied carbon of all its developments and projects by 2050.

About SEE Holding

SEE Holding, is a UAE based sustainably focused global holding group that designs, invests in, and builds sustainable infrastructures and cities through its three operational verticals: SEE Solutions, SEE Developers, and SEE Engineering.

Driven by its purpose of spearheading a net zero emissions future and achieving the 2050 UN targets, SEE Holding develops inclusive and sustainable communities that prioritize education, sports, healthcare, and overall well-being as part of its commitment to social, environmental and economic impact. SEE Holding currently has projects in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as in Oman.

For more information, please visit us on: [https://seeholding.com/]

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.