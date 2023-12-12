Riyadh – The "Saudi Artisanal Company" has officially commenced its operations in Saudi Arabia, with a focused mission to elevate the handicraft sector and promote Saudi cultural heritage through designing and producing high-quality, innovative, and modern artisanal products, inspired by our culture, and rooted in our rich heritage, crafted and made by skilled Saudi hands.

As the global handicraft market is expected to surpass SAR 5 trillion and the Saudi handicraft market is projected to reach SAR 5 billion by 2028, the company aims to cater to 15% of the market size, while also nurturing the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises within the sector.

Amid Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to welcome 150 million tourists by 2030, Husameddin Almadani, CEO of Saudi Artisanal Company, emphasizes the company's pivotal and strategic role in this pursuit. Almadani states: "Aligned with Vision 2030, our commitment is to showcase high-quality Saudi handicrafts both locally and internationally, focusing on creating 9,000 direct and indirect sustainable employment opportunities for artisans. And we aspire to contribute close to SAR 1 billion to the Kingdom's GDP by 2030, in support of the comprehensive economic goals of Vision 2030."

Husameddin Almadani, CEO of Saudi Artisanal Company, has highlighted that significant investments in the hospitality and cultural landscapes are set to enhance the growth of Saudi Arabia's artisanal industry. The company is dedicated to developing innovative products for the hospitality sector that reflect the richness and diversity of the Kingdom's culture and heritage and is committed to driving smart and sustainable investments.

About Saudi Artisanal Company:

Saudi Artisanal Company (SAC) was established to highlight the rich Saudi cultural heritage through handcrafted products made by Saudi artisans. It aspires to be the leader in the field of Saudi handcrafted production and luxury handcraft industries. On the other side, Saudi Artisanal Company supports Saudi artisans by providing opportunities for a sustainable income by showcasing their products in local, regional, and global markets. Saudi Artisanal Company focuses on supporting the Saudi crafts and presenting it in the best manner, offering this authentic luxury product with the highest quality. Through its initiatives, Saudi Artisanal Company works to become a pivotal enabler for the Saudi handcraft sector, contributing to economic diversification in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."