Ras Al Khaimah: Seagull, a UAE-born pioneer in HVAC solutions, has expanded its industrial presence with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone.

Seagull established its manufacturing unit in RAKEZ’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone with a total investment of AED 15 million. Spanning 17,045 m², the facility features a pre-built manufacturing plant designed for operational efficiency and workforce wellbeing. It is now fully operational, with ongoing enhancements aimed at setting a new benchmark for world-class manufacturing workplaces.

With a monthly production capacity of 50,000 m² of GI coils, the plant will serve major regional markets including the UAE, KSA, Oman, and Qatar. The company currently employs 180 staff, with the headcount expected to reach 300 by mid-2026 as production scales up and new product lines are introduced.

This milestone marks the next phase of Seagull’s growth strategy in Ras Al Khaimah, with plans to double its factory floor space and expand staff accommodation facilities by 2026 to support future demand.

Seagull CFO Taimor Khan said, “Ras Al Khaimah has proven to be a highly strategic base for our operations, offering a cost-effective and growth-oriented environment. RAKEZ team’s professionalism and guidance were instrumental in facilitating our expansion; providing clarity, efficiency, and access to the ideal infrastructure. Their support throughout every stage, from planning to full operational launch, ensured a smooth and successful establishment in the emirate.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented, “We are delighted to see Seagull deepen its roots in Ras Al Khaimah with its new facility. Their expansion underscores the growing confidence that industry leaders have in the emirate’s strong industrial ecosystem and business-friendly environment. At RAKEZ, we remain focused on empowering such ambitions with world-class infrastructure, streamlined processes, and long-term partnerships to help them thrive and scale across regional and global markets.”

Through this expansion, Seagull is set to enhance the UAE’s HVAC manufacturing sector, while also contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s growing industrial ecosystem.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 35,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About Seagull HVAC Industries

Seagull is a prominent company operating within the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) sector in the United Arab Emirates. The company's activities primarily center on providing a comprehensive range of services and products crucial for large-scale construction, infrastructure, and industrial projects across the Gulf region. The company produces all forms of ducting, fire-rated ducting and acoustic products. Seagull HVAC Industries functions as a key industrial supplier and manufacturing partner, underpinning the critical air conditioning and ventilation infrastructure necessary for modern high-rise and commercial environments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar. For more information, visit: www.seagull.ae.