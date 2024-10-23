Due Mari restaurant to feature SALT special menu

Bahrain, Zallaq – Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain is set to host a unique gastronomic adventure with “The Salt Chef”, Craig Cormack showcasing his craftsmanship for the first time in the GCC at the luxurious resort. From October 23rd to 26th, guests will have the opportunity to explore innovative salt-cooking techniques and savour dishes infused with a variety of global flavours. This three-day experience awaits culinary enthusiasts in Bahrain, promising fresh insights into the art of seasoning.

A renowned restaurateur and chef patron with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry, South Africa’s Craig Cormack embarked on his journey with salt in 2009. Driven by curiosity and creativity, he founded The SALT Road™, showcasing sophisticated salt-cooking techniques and crafted recipes. His collection boasts over 184 unique salts, including pink Peruvian rock salts and brown smoked Danish Viking salts. Cormack has contributed to many high-profile events, receiving multiple accolades in recognition of his expertise.

Chef Craig will showcase his techniques at an exclusive media masterclass on October 23rd, featuring a cooking demonstration and tasting sessions. He will debut a special à la carte menu featuring various salts from October 24th to 26th at Due Mari restaurant. Majlis Al Fijiri offers a salt-inspired high tea experience from October 24th to 27th. The resort’s special brunch on Friday, October 25th features a live SALT station highlighting his creations. Guests can also indulge in Chef Craig's signature salted breakfast on October 25th and 26th.

This culinary celebration illustrates the versatility of salt as a star ingredient, promising a flavourful journey across an array of dining experiences. To secure a reservation, contact the dedicated phone number at +973 7777 1000

For more information about Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain, please visit https://www.jumeirah.com/bahrain/

