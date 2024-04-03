Amman, Jordan:— The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is proud to announce that the hotel is now the top-ranked Ritz-Carlton property in the Middle East, and across the broader EMEA region, according to a number of diverse metrics, from guest satisfaction surveys to occupancy rates and beyond. Since opening its doors less than two years ago, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has quickly become the regional and international standard for luxury hospitality, demonstrating excellence across all aspects and touchpoints of its operations.

Guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman have consistently praised the superlative service provided by the hotel's extraordinary team, who go above and beyond to provide attentive, personalized, and meaningful experiences for everyone who visits the property. The hotel’s reputation has soared under the leadership of General Manager Tareq Derbas, who has cultivated a team of passionate and professional Ladies and Gentlemen. Derbas ensures that every employee feels valued and appreciated, fostering a culture of excellence that resonates throughout the property.

Commenting on these exceptional results and ranking, the General Manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, said, “Being the top Ritz-Carlton property in the region is not a title we hold lightly or one that comes easily: it takes an extraordinary amount of passion and dedication at every level, from every employee. On a managerial level, we recognize that the first step to creating a superb guest experience is to acknowledge and empower your team. When they are treated with respect and given the opportunity to shine, there’s no telling what they can achieve. At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, our guests are the ultimate beneficiaries of this approach, because our Ladies and Gentlemen never miss an opportunity to go above and beyond for them. It’s an incredible thing to witness, and we couldn’t be more proud to continually raise the bar for The Ritz-Carlton brand—and luxury hoteliers everywhere. This aligns with our aim of being a top employer in the hospitality industry and continuing to position Jordan as a premier luxury destination.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, and its team of dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen continue to raise the bar for luxury hoteliers everywhere, demonstrating the incredible positive impact of a corporate culture that nurtures talent and inspires passion at every turn.

