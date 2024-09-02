Amman, Jordan – The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is proud to announce its recognition as the leading hotel in the Intent to Recommend (ITRec) survey for the second consecutive year. This prestigious accolade, awarded by the Guest Voice Guest Satisfaction Survey, reflects the hotel’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled services and luxurious experiences.

In 2024 alone, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has surpassed 27 distinguished locations of The Ritz-Carlton hotels across the Middle East and Europe. Furthermore, the brand ranked fifth among all luxury brands on a global level. These recognitions underscore the hotel’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its dedication to the highest standards of hospitality.

Commenting on this exceptional recognition, Mr. Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “Being recognized as the leading hotel at a regional level is a profound testament to our team’s exceptional dedication and relentless efforts. Our commitment to crafting unforgettable experiences for each guest is at the heart of our mission. This recognition reaffirms our promise of excellence and keen attentiveness to our guests’ happiness.”

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Derbas, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has solidified its reputation for excellence. As the General Manager, he emphasizes that creating an outstanding guest experience starts by valuing the team, fostering respect, and providing opportunities for their success.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, we have implemented a corporate culture rooted in teamwork, empowerment, and excellence,” Derbas added. “We have implemented a system renowned within our brand, designed to ensure every moment is unforgettable for our guests. This approach ensures that our Ladies and Gentlemen consistently go above and beyond, directly benefiting our guests with exceptional service.”

This success is attributed to The Ritz-Carlton, Amman’s devotion to its operational merits. The hotel’s dedicated team is instrumental in ensuring each guest’s experience is nothing short of extraordinary. By embracing proactive guest feedback management and upholding a profound commitment to excellence, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman consistently sets the benchmark for luxury hospitality. Notably, Executive Chef Sudqi Naddaf has been recognized by Hotelier Middle East, earning a spot on the prestigious list of the 50 most talented chefs working in Middle Eastern hotels for 2024. This honor highlights Chef Naddaf's culinary excellence, innovative approach, and commitment to elevating the dining experience at our hotel.

