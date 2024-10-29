Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Red Sea Global, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, is excited to announce that Saudi Arabia’s newest luxury resort, Shebara, and the fourth to open its doors at The Red Sea destination will be welcoming guests from November 2024.

Shebara, the first to open of RSG’s owned and operated resorts, is built to offer luxury, sustainability, and innovation converging to redefine how tourism is delivered. The resort provides direct access to an extraordinary marine environment where guests can enjoy diving in some of the most pristine, biodiverse waters in the world.

Its unrivaled hospitality is rooted in the Saudi tradition of Hafawah - which encapsulates generosity, consideration, and kindness offering guests unique, timeless, and extraordinary experiences.

“We are immensely proud to open Shebara to the world, yet another remarkable milestone for Red Sea Global and Saudi tourism. This luxury and truly one-of-a-kind resort embodies our commitment to innovative design and sustainable tourism. I am genuinely excited for our first guests to experience the unparalleled beauty and serenity of Shebara, where every detail has been crafted to create unforgettable memories,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global.

The stunning Red Sea setting will ensure guests are provided with an experience far beyond the ordinary. Shebara’s 73 overwater and beachfront villas shimmer in the bright sunshine, appearing as if they were a string of pearls floating above the turquoise waters of the Red Sea.

Beyond the unparalleled natural beauty that surrounds the resort, Shebara invites guests to immerse themselves in luxury, from taking advantage of the premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art Fitness Center, to experiencing exceptional cuisine, delivered by world-class chefs, such as Michelin starred Marco Garfagnini. Guests can also enjoy an exceptional nature-inspired spa sanctuary with 5 luxurious treatment rooms, all while being able to relax and reset, surrounded by sun, sea, and glorious soft, white sand.

Through its leading approach to sustainability, Shebara seamlessly combines its unique architecture - take one-of a kind, stainless-steel orbs, which fade into the horizon as the surface refracts the light - with the island’s natural environment. Home to its own solar farm and an array of integrated utilities, the resort represents everything that Red Sea Global stands for as a responsible developer.

Shebara is a year-round destination with cool summer temperatures. Located 25 kilometres from the mainland, the resort can be reached by a 30 to 40-minute boat ride or a 30-minute seaplane flight from Red Sea International Airport (RSI). This relative isolation provides a sanctuary for those seeking an extraordinary escape into nature and wellness.

RSI is situated within three hours' flying time of 250 million people and eight hours' flying time for 8% of the world’s population, has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023. International flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.

Now taking reservations

Reservations are now open for stays at Shebara and to celebrate its grand opening, the resort has an exciting introductory offer. For a limited time only, with all bookings of two consecutive nights, a third night will be offered on a complimentary basis.

Bookings and enquiries can be made via the resort website.

About Shebara Resort

Located in a spectacular setting on its own island surrounded by the pristine waters of the Saudi Arabian Red Sea, Shebara perfectly blends iconic architecture with nature, offering a unique experience that reflects both sky and sea. A self-sustaining architectural marvel, Shebara features 38 overwater villas and 35 beachfront villas, each crafted to deliver unparalleled privacy and luxury. The decor and design evoke sophistication and elegance, with thoughtful details that enhance the experience and invite guests to relax and enjoy their surroundings. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Shebara is home to its own solar farm and an array of integrated utilities.

The resort offers world-class dining across five signature restaurants, including iki.roe, serving modern Japanese-Nikkei cuisine; Ariamare, led by Michelin starred restaurateur Chef Marco Garfagnini, showcasing Mediterranean flavors; Lunara, a sophisticated international brasserie; and Saria Pool Bar & Grill, a beachside venue specializing in Levantine cuisine. Solera, an adults-only pool bar, features an eco-conscious menu with a selection of refreshing mocktails.

Beyond dining, guests can enjoy a range of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art Fitness Center, a serene spa with five luxurious treatment rooms, family and adults-only pool, as well as a host exhilarating water expedition. Seamlessly combining high-touch hospitality with innovative technology, Shebara provides a sanctuary for those seeking an extraordinary escape into nature and wellness.

For more information, please visit https://www.shebara.sa/en/

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations - The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome its first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, whilst also building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries, and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

For more information, please visit https://www.redseaglobal.com