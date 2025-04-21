Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Blacklane, the global chauffeur service, has revealed expansion plans throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its growth strategy. This milestone marks the first phase of Blacklane’s expansion across the Kingdom, supported by TASARU Mobility Investments (“TASARU”), an investment entity wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund ("PIF").

The expansion follows the momentum of Blacklane’s scale-up across Dubai and marks a considerable step in its continued growth across the Middle East. Blacklane now has operations in more than 50 countries.

Addressing the increasing demand for luxury and sustainable mobility services in the region, Blacklane will offer premium vehicles, with plans to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in a future phase to set a new benchmark for sustainable mobility across the Kingdom. Plus, Blacklane’s investment plans include the roll out of the Blacklane Chauffeur Academy providing professional training options to chauffeur partners in Saudi Arabia.

First-class options available on the Blacklane platform will include Blacklane’s trademark black and white two-tone luxury vehicles.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder, Blacklane, said: “Bringing our luxury chauffeur service to the Kingdom marks an exciting milestone in Blacklane’s global expansion. Saudi is a key destination for sophisticated travellers and residents alike, and we’re proud to introduce a new standard of reliable, high quality and seamless mobility to the region. We are dedicated to fostering local talent and supporting the continued growth of Saudi’s thriving economic diversification”.

Michael Mueller, CEO of TASARU Mobility Investments, said: “TASARU’s investment in Blacklane marks a key milestone in our ongoing efforts to transform the mobility sector in Saudi Arabia. By introducing premium, sustainable chauffeur services and advanced training through the Chauffeur Academy, we’re actively contributing to Vision 2030’s objectives, including economic diversification, and local job creation. Blacklane’s presence in the Kingdom not only enriches the mobility landscape but also sets the standard for future growth and innovation.”

Following the establishment of the Riyadh office, Blacklane has made several strategic appointments in the last few months as part of its expansion across the Kingdom. Led by general manager Adib Samara, this growing sales, marketing, operations and account management team is a critical component in the brand’s expansion and investment across Saudi Arabia.

Blacklane provides chauffeur services in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Mecca. Presence across further cities in Saudi Arabia will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.blacklane.com.

ABOUT BLACKLANE

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create outstanding experiences for discerning guests by delivering perfect experiences around the world to inspire for a better future. Blacklane offers Airport Transfers, City-to-City commutes, In-City mobility options and chauffeur By-the-Hour services in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on demand. Whether it’s for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 400 employees and thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com or download our app.

