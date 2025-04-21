Dubai, UAE – Object 1 has officially launched V1STARA HOUSE, a mid-rise residential tower in Al Furjan designed to deliver modern, community-centric living with a strong cultural and architectural identity. Slated for completion in Q3 2027, V1STARA HOUSE marks a significant step forward in Object 1’s evolution into a lifestyle-focused, purpose-driven, and globally-minded real estate narrative.

V1STARA HOUSE offers one- to 3.5-bedroom apartments across approximately 10 residential floors, starting from AED 1.1 million. Meticulously designed with thoughtful layouts, 3.1-meter ceilings, and panoramic windows, each floor accommodates six to eleven apartments, ensuring space and privacy—features increasingly important to today’s buyers. With rental transactions in Al Furjan up 8% and one-bedroom rental values surging by 39%, the area offers yields of up to 9%, making V1STARA a strong opportunity for both end-users and investors.

Located in one of Dubai’s most strategically positioned and family-oriented districts, V1STARA HOUSE is set to benefit from the city’s ongoing investment in infrastructure, sustainability, and connectivity. Al Furjan offers excellent accessibility, situated between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and is currently served by the Red Metro Line. Its proximity to key commercial hubs such as Jebel Ali Free Zone and Dubai Industrial Park and retail destinations like Ibn Battuta Mall makes it an ideal choice for both residents and investors. The development itself integrates eight retail spaces on the Ground Floor to provide daily conveniences.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “V1STARA HOUSE is our response to current market dynamics—offering a product that balances aspirational living with real value. As Dubai expands with major infrastructure projects like the new Al Maktoum International Airport terminal, adjacent areas like Al Furjan are establishing themselves as a trusted investment hub, driven by high demand and long-term growth potential. V1STARA is a smart, functional choice, whether you're an investor looking for solid returns or someone searching for a comfortable, well-connected home. It’s thoughtfully designed with the community in mind and built to keep up with today’s digital lifestyle."

In Q1 of 2025, Dubai’s off-plan market continued its upward trajectory, with the average price per square foot reaching AED 1,250—a 13% year-on-year increase. The median apartment price rose by 19% to AED 1.515 million, reflecting sustained demand across the residential sector. Known for its predominance of low-rise developments—including villas, townhouses, and mid-rise apartment buildings—Al Furjan offers a more grounded residential experience, increasingly sought after in a city largely defined by its high-rise skyline.

Architecturally, V1STARA HOUSE blends contemporary designs and smart technologies with timeless cultural resonance. Inspired by the Sanskrit word “Vistara”, meaning expansion, the tower embodies the principles of growth, emotional well-being, and universal unity. This narrative is reinforced through interiors designed in a palette of deep midnight blues, cosmic golds, and ethereal whites—drawing from the visual richness of the cosmos.

From a lifestyle standpoint, the development is anchored by a thoughtfully curated range of amenities, including a welcoming lobby, a lagoon-style pool with a sun-soaked deck and loungers, and a separate kids’ swimming pool. Families will appreciate the indoor kids’ playroom and outdoor play area, while wellness is covered with separate ladies’ and gents’ gyms and a relaxing sauna. For leisure, residents can enjoy a game room, cinema, and clubhouse, along with a BBQ area and lounge. A dedicated 4-storey parking structure ensures ample space and security for residents’ vehicles. Homes come equipped with a smart home ecosystem that allows residents to control lighting, climate, and security from their mobile devices, while a smart locking system ensures seamless, keyless access and enhanced safety.

As Dubai’s affordable housing segment becomes a focal point for developers and investors in 2025, Object 1’s entry with V1STARA HOUSE highlights a strategic approach to market timing, product positioning, and community integration. With rising end-user demand in Al Furjan, the project emerges as both an attractive lifestyle choice and a forward-looking investment opportunity.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer, delivering high-quality projects in key areas. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.