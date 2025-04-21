Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the launch of Vertiv™ SmartRun, a modular prefabricated overhead infrastructure system designed to integrate high-density power distribution busbar, liquid cooling piping network, hot-aisle containment, and network infrastructure into a single, scalable solution, supporting an accelerated data center fit-out. This all-in-one solution reduces complexity and accelerates deployment times of cloud and AI training applications for greenfield and retrofit colocation and hyperscale data centers.

Deploying Vertiv SmartRun delivers significant advantages in scalability and efficiency, providing end-to-end speed and adaptable configurations to meet various design requirements. With prefabricated assembly, plug-and-play design, and a simplified one-lift installation process, Vertiv SmartRun can deploy up to 85% faster on-site than traditional stick-build methods, enabling datacenter installations greater than 1MW per day with just a single crew. The pre-designed system reduces labor needs for engineering review and installation of busway, piping, network cabling, and hot-aisle containment systems, offering a streamlined approach to integrating overhead infrastructure

The system also addresses the whitespace challenges of incorporating new heat removal technologies into AI datacenters, by integrating a secondary fluid network into the Vertiv SmartRun design. Prefabricated stainless steel piping systems mitigate complexity of design, fabrication, and startup, providing a single source for end-to-end data center liquid cooling support.

“As digital infrastructure demands evolve, organizations require solutions that accelerate growth without adding complexity,” said Viktor Petik, senior vice president, infrastructure solutions at Vertiv. “Vertiv™ SmartRun is a strategic investment in high-density, prefabricated infrastructure that brings operational agility and enables seamless expansion to support the future of high-density computing.”

Vertiv™ SmartRun is backed by Vertiv™ Liquid Cooling Services and Vertiv™ Services, a global network of trained experts available to provide comprehensive support for the installation, maintenance, and optimization of liquid cooled infrastructure, supporting efficient thermal management and long-term reliability in high-density environments.

For more information on Vertiv SmartRun and Vertiv’s portfolio of infrastructure, power, cooling and services solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

