A multitude of elements – from surfaces to digital interactions – have been refined to create an atmosphere of serene excellence

MB.OS is integrated into a Maybach model for the first time, paired with fourth-generation MBUX in a distinctive Maybach signature design

Newly engineered, electrified six- and eight-cylinder engines deliver effortless, efficient performance

A more expressive exterior, enhanced lighting signatures, and expanded MANUFAKTUR and Made to Measure options emphasise discreet distinction

Stuttgart. The new Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class arrives with profound intent: to redefine what a luxury saloon can be. The transformation is both technical and emotional – a vehicle conceived to be experienced as an oasis of tranquillity, craftsmanship and technological grace. The Mercedes‑Benz Operating System (MB.OS), debuting in a Maybach for the first time, creates an unbroken digital journey that is intuitive, elegant and intelligent. The new S‑Class can be ordered in first markets in Europe from 25 March 2026, with other markets following.

In 2026, Mercedes‑Benz marks 140 years since the invention of the automobile. Through each era, Mercedes‑Benz has built icons. Every Mercedes‑Benz stands for pioneering spirit, excellence and a sense of belonging: “Welcome home.” And for 105 years, Maybach has elevated them into expressions of the future of luxury. Mercedes‑Maybach combines the cutting-edge technology and perfection of Mercedes‑Benz with the exclusivity and elegance of Maybach.

“For 105 years, the Maybach name has stood as the benchmark for automotive excellence. With the launch of the new Mercedes‑Maybach S-Class, this legacy continues with new levels of exclusivity and comfort. With the AI-powered MB.OS, we are further elevating the digital customer experience. The Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class is the next highlight of the biggest product launch programme in our history. Mercedes‑Maybach is an important strategic pillar in expanding our top-end segment.”

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG

10 highlights of the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class

A more commanding expression of status: The new, more sculptural interpretation of the Maybach grille – now 20 percent larger and available with a luminous surround – sets the tone. In selected markets, the Maybach emblem on the C‑pillar and, optionally, even the upright Mercedes‑Benz star atop the bonnet, are gracefully illuminated. Each element has been designed to project quiet authority, never ostentation.

A new devotion to detail, visible at first glance: For the first time, the Maybach wordmark is subtly illuminated within the grille frame. The double‑star headlamps are accentuated by touches of rose gold. All forged wheels in silver finish now feature what feels like a small mechanical miracle: a perfectly aligned Mercedes‑Benz star. Mounted on a refined ball‑bearing mechanism, it remains upright – always – as if suspended in stillness even while the world moves around it.

A cockpit that feels like entering an exquisite lounge: The redesigned interior blends high craftsmanship with the graceful modernity of the MBUX Superscreen, bathed in a Maybach specific ambient style. New open‑pore wood, including beautifully grained oak, is paired with soft light, deep materials and smooth digital surfaces. The result is an enveloping calm – the signature Maybach cocooning effect, reinterpreted.

An expression of modern luxury philosophy: For the first time, a leather-free upholstery graces the interior including the new high‑grade “Mirville” textile with its natural‑fibre look, complemented by deep white piping and an exclusive open-quilted diamond-stitched graphic.

MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure – personalisation without boundaries: With virtually limitless combinations of leather, stitching, embroidery and bespoke finishes, MANUFAKTUR Made to Measure transforms the Mercedes-Maybach S‑Class into an individual creation.

A sanctuary of calm: The new Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class offers an even more refined driving experience, harmoniously combining serenity, efficiency and effortless power. Automatic comfort doors, Executive rear seats, a dedicated refrigerated compartment and silver‑plated Robbe & Berking champagne flutes reinforce the feeling of curated indulgence.

A symphony of power and serenity: New electrified eight‑ and six‑cylinder engines offer commanding yet effortless performance, supported by mild‑hybrid technology for smooth response and energy recuperation. In selected markets, the celebrated V12 remains available – the embodiment of cultivated power.

A new dimension of intelligence, centred around MB.OS: The latest MBUX generation makes its Maybach debut with the warmth of Maybach specific graphics, an enhanced Zero Layer and the MBUX Virtual Assistant powered by generative AI. Regular over‑the‑air updates ensure the driving experience evolves with time.

Predictive protection, intuitive support: A sophisticated sensor suite combined with a powerful new computing architecture enables advanced driving and parking assistance. MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO supports smooth point‑to‑point journeys, even through dense urban environments.

Even more expressive design options: Nautic blue metallic joins the Night Series exterior palette for an elegant, contemporary statement. New wheel designs offer additional ways to express individual taste.

Available as optional equipment shortly after market introduction. The availability of the equipment, functions, features and services shown depends on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the respective market.

The use of certain Digital Extras requires the continuous acceptance of the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Terms of Use in their respective current versions, the permanent pairing of the vehicle with the Mercedes-Benz user account, the consent to the storage and retrieval of necessary information to activate some Digital Extras within the paired vehicle and - where applicable - the activation of the Digital Extras. After the expiration of limited runtimes, Digital Extras can be extended for a fee in the Mercedes-Benz Store, provided that they are still offered for the respective vehicle at that time. Furthermore, there may be additional prerequisites or restrictions for the usage of some Digital Extras, such as a separate customer-owned contract with a third-party provider (e.g., streaming, conclusion of a data contract for "Comfort Data Volume“, navigation functions), the activation of additional Digital Extras to secure full functionality or selected third-party products (e.g., smartphone, smartwatch). As an alternative to the "Comfort Data Volume" a customer-owned data volume (e.g., mobile hotspot) must be used depending on the generation of your multimedia system. Information on the personal data processed for the usage of Digital Extras can be found in the Privacy Notices for the Digital Extras. The connection of the communication module to the mobile network, including the emergency call system, depends on the respective network coverage and availability of the network providers. Please also refer to any instructions in your vehicle's operating manual.

The driver assistance and safety systems are aids and do not relieve the driver of their responsibility. The information in the operating manual and the system limitations described therein must be observed.

The market launch of MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO will start in China, followed by the USA; further markets will follow once the regulatory framework allows it.