Modena:– One of the brand’s icons is back: Maserati presents the new GranTurismo, marking a new chapter in a story that began 75 years ago with the Maserati A6 1500.

The GranTurismo coupé combines the high performance typical of a sports car with comfort suitable for long distances, in both the version with a powerful internal combustion engine and with the most innovative 100% electric solutions. It represents a benchmark, embodying the concept of “The Others Just Travel”. This model is taking the House of the Trident forward into the future: it is the first car in the brand’s history to adopt a 100% electric powertrain.

From an aesthetic point of view, the GranTurismo design represents an ideal balance between beauty and functionality, without ostentation. With undeniably unique and immediately recognisable lines: a pure shape suitable to cover best-in-class mechanics, emphasising the purity of its forms and its refined design cues.

The classic proportions of the brand's cars have been maintained, with the long bonnet and the central body intersected by the four fenders. Conversely, the roof line drops dynamically to emphasise the curve of the pillar that features the iconic Trident logo.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and produced at the Mirafiori manufacturing hub in Turin, the GranTurismo is 100% made in Italy and epitomises “Italian luxury performance”, a concept typical of all Maserati models.

The new coupé is equipped with the revolutionary V6 Nettuno engine, available in two versions: the Modena, with the 490-hp 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo; the high-performance Trofeo version is based on the same engine, upgraded to a maximum power of 550 hp.

Alternatively, the GranTurismo Folgore adopts a 100% electric battery-based powertrain. The Folgore system is based on 800-volt technology and has been developed with cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E. It offers superb performance, made possible by the three powerful 300-kW permanent magnet motors.

The battery has a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh and a discharge capacity of 560 kW, to continuously transmit around 760 hp to the wheels. The specific set-up and innovative layout of the battery result in the containment of vehicle height to 1353 mm, without compromising its sporty nature. The shape of the battery pack, known as ‘T-bone’, forms part of Maserati’s “zero compromise” approach and avoids placing the battery modules under the seats, mainly moving them around the central tunnel and therefore considerably lowering the car’s H-point.

In terms of technical architecture, the new model is the result of an innovative project that makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminium and magnesium, together with high-performance steel. Such a multi-material approach required new manufacturing processes to be created, resulting in best-in-class weight levels.

This approach is paired with new Atlantis High electrical/electronic architecture, based on canFD messages sent at speeds of up to 2 ms. The system also comes with advanced level 5 cyber-security and flash-over-the-air features. The fulcrum is the Vehicle Domain Control Module (VDCM) master controller, a 100% Maserati project consisting of the software that provides 360° control of all the most important car systems, for the best driving experience in all conditions.

In the interior, the Maserati GranTurismo’s modern cabin is equipped with Innovative systems, including the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, the latest infotainment, a comfort display that brings together the main functions in an integrated touchscreen interface, a digital clock and the Heads-up Display (available as an option).

The GranTurismo also offers an “all-round sound experience”, guaranteed by the iconic signature sound of the Maserati engine, even in the electric version thanks to innovative work by engineers at the Maserati Innovation Lab. The sound experience is completed by the immersive Sonus faber 3D sound system. Designed and made by Italian craftsmen in sound, the audio system offers two levels of customisation, giving it up to 19 speakers and 3D sound with an output of up to 1,195 W, for depth of field and truly unique roundness of sound.*

At launch, the GranTurismo is also available in the PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition, a limited series featuring exclusive content and dedicated to its recent 75th anniversary.

Sportiness, luxury and comfort: by focusing on customer requests from the earliest stages of development onwards, the new GranTurismo is enabling Maserati to solve the impossible equation of combining sports performance with comfort suitable for long distances, both with powerful internal combustion engines and with the most innovative 100% electric solutions. It represents a benchmark in the segment.

* Sound system as standard: 14 speakers, 860-watt output. Optional sound system: 19 speakers, 1,195-watt output

