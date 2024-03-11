SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE /AETOSWire)-- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in autism education and research, continues to deepen its international footprint with the opening of a new clinic in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The newly opened NECC Clinic-Abu Dhabi provides session-based, applied behavior analysis (ABA), and speech and language services to clients in both English and Arabic. They also support students in school-, home-, and center-based programs. For teens and young adults, the clinic provides vocational training and job opportunities with partnering employers in Masdar City.

Mohamed Al Breiki, Masdar City’s executive director of sustainable development, was on hand at the ribbon cutting for the new clinic. “We’re privileged to welcome the NECC as an important member of our ecosystem,” he said. “The invaluable education and support services they provide to children, young adults, and their families will strengthen our community and the whole of the UAE.”

This location has eight board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs), two speech therapists, and an occupational therapist, with plans to grow to meet the demand. NECC’s current workforce in the UAE exceeds 550 educators, clinicians, and support staff, with over three dozen enrolled in a graduate program through Simmons University in Boston.

“NECC is well positioned in the Middle East to serve the increasing demand for autism education and services,” said NECC CEO Jessica Sassi, PhD, BCBA-D, LABA. “Through our new site in Abu Dhabi and our global consulting group, we are committed to transforming the lives of children and adults in need of interdisciplinary services in countries throughout the Gulf. Our services are grounded in nearly 50 years of research and curriculum development and designed to empower individuals to maximize their potential.”

NECC has been helping children with autism in the Middle East for more than 25 years. The Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education operated by The New England Center for Children (MRC-NECC) is a school serving 262 Emirati children of determination in Abu Dhabi, while NECC also operates two clinics in Dubai Healthcare City, and a consulting practice throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The curriculum used in NECC’s programs worldwide is commercially available through the ACE® ABA Software System, which was developed at NECC and currently serves 13,000+ learners with autism.

For more information on the NECC Clinic-Abu Dhabi, visit https://necc-consulting.org/necc-clinic-abu-dhabi/.

About:

NECC is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Using the evidence-based practice of ABA, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services in day and residential programs, public school classrooms, consulting services, and through our patented, online curriculum. To learn more about the ACE®, visit www.acenecc.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240310415230/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Kim Ruscitti

Associate Director of Communications

The New England Center for Children

kruscitti@necc.org