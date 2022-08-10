Manama, Bahrain – The Gulf Cooperation Council’s capital market authorities launched an investor awareness program, "Mulim" in early 2022. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the culture of financial transactions and investment in the capital markets, through a number of awareness programs and events.

Among the activities of Mulim is the GCC Smart Investor Award, which opens the door for participation to citizens and residents of the GCC countries in order to establish creative ideas related to the culture of financial and investment transactions. There are three lanes to the award, with the categories being videography, drawing and photography.

It is worth noting that the window for the applications’ submission is open until 24th September 2022, and applications are accepted through the campaign website. Accordingly, the announcement of winners and closing ceremony will be held in October 2022. With the competition’s prizes amounting to more than 250,000 Saudi Riyals, all participations will be subject to evaluation by a specialized committee with experts from every category to assess the submission. Furthermore, and in order to assist interested individuals in participating, virtual workshops will be held with specialists in videography, drawing, and photography. The workshops will cover details regarding the method and criteria of participation along with assisting participants in coming up with creative ideas; the time and date of the said workshops will be announced in August through the campaign's social media accounts.

On this occasion, the Central Bank of Bahrain’s representatives at Mulim expressed their hopes to witness the creativity of Bahraini youth among the award winners, calling on interested citizens and residents in the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in this competition by entering the program’s website MulimGCC.org to learn more about the campaign and award, or the campaign’s social media platforms on Twitter and Instagram via @MulimGCC.

