Today, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) celebrated the UAE Flag Day in a national festive atmosphere that reflects belonging and loyalty to the homeland and the wise leadership. At 11:00 a.m., with the national anthem playing, MoF hoisted the UAE flag on the ministry’s flagpole at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance; the assistant undersecretaries, and senior officials, directors, and employees at the ministry.

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini hoisted the flag at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the flag as a symbol of unity, and a representation of our national achievements, in a way that reflects the values of the spirit of the union and the cohesion between the UAE people and the leadership, and in a manner that promotes loyalty to our beloved country.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori hoisted the flag at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency the Minister of State for Financial Affairs delivered a speech during the ceremony. H.E. said to the employees: “Your participation today in celebrating the Flag Day is a sincere expression of loyalty to the homeland and adherence to the values of the Union, and your reliance on the solid approach laid by UAE's Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This is a moment of pride in the comprehensive and sustainable development process. Our shared goal is to contribute to elevating our nation’s position.”

-Ends-

