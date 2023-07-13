Dubai, UAE - mentl, a leading advocate for mental health, is thrilled to announce the launch of their inaugural celebration, "the mentl awards 2023." These groundbreaking awards aim to shine a spotlight on individuals, companies, and institutions that have made significant strides in the mental health conversation and are transforming the way we approach well-being.

Scheduled to take place on October 12 in Dubai, the mentl awards will be a gala celebration of the extraordinary efforts and achievements in the field of mental health. There will be over 30 categories for nominations including Outstanding Mental Health Initiative in Education, Most Impactful Financial Literacy Project, Outstanding Contribution in Healthcare, Most Innovative Mental Health Tech, Best ESG Project that Supports Mental Health, and several others.

The winners will be chosen by an independent jury of respected leaders from the public and private sectors, including healthcare professionals, mental health champions, Paralympians, athletes, CEOs, industry leaders, and well-being advocates. These esteemed individuals will cast their vote to determine which organisations and individuals will be honored at the event.

The mentl awards are open to all sectors, including the public and private sector, start-ups, SMEs, major corporates, and government departments. We aim to amplify and showcase best practices from industries ranging from finance and healthcare to education and logistics. Whether you are a small business or a large corporation, a hospitality venue or a public sector institution, everyone is invited to join us in celebrating and raising the bar in mental health.

Founder of mentl, Scott Armstrong, said: “At mentl, we firmly believe that everyone should thrive, and that begins with open, honest conversations about mental health.

“These awards are designed to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health in both the workplace and our communities. We seek to recognise those unsung heroes who have stepped forward to make a difference and challenge the status quo.

“We aim to raise the bar on what good looks like in organisations, celebrating best practice and heroing the great work already being done. Join us in recognising the champions of mental health and celebrating those who have taken a stand to make a difference.

“Together, we can break the barriers, tackle stigma, and create a world where everyone thrives.”

The awards will feature multiple categories for companies and institutions, enabling organisations to showcase their impactful projects and initiatives. Each category requires a nominal entry fee of AED500, and organisations are encouraged to nominate as many qualifying projects as they wish. For a full list of categories visit mentlawards.com

In addition to recognising outstanding organisations, the mentl awards 2023 will also honor individual Mental Health Heroes. These awards are open to individuals from all levels who have made contributions to tackling stigma and advancing the mental health conversation. From influential public figures advocating for better health to inspiring individuals who have triumphed over mental health conditions, these heroes will be celebrated and their stories shared.

To amplify their mission and stand as a champion of the cause, mentl invites interested organisations to become official sponsors of the mentl awards 2023. By supporting this initiative, sponsors will contribute to raising awareness about mental health and promoting positive change.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact awards@mentl.space.

To register for the awards and learn more about the mentl awards 2023, please visit mentlawards.com.

