Amman, Jordan – The Kingdom Health announced that its appointed contractor, MID Contracting, has signed an agreement with United Pioneering Business (UPB), becoming the sanitary solutions partner for its integrated healthcare and medical education development, including the Kingdom University of Health Sciences and the Kingdom University Hospital.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held at the Kingdom Health offices, attended by senior representatives from the Kingdom Health, UPB and MID Contracting.

Under the agreement, UPB will provide advanced sanitary products and technical solutions sourced from internationally recognized manufacturers including Villeroy & Boch, EMCO & Benkiser. The scope supports the Kingdom Health’s objective of delivering facilities that meet international standards for hygiene, durability, functionality, and design, in line with the requirements of academic medical centers.

This appointment marks a further milestone in the development of the Kingdom Health, one of Jordan’s largest private-sector healthcare and medical education investments. The project brings together a teaching hospital and a medical university within a single academic medical ecosystem and is being delivered through a network of strategic partnerships to ensure quality, safety, and long-term operational readiness across all infrastructure components.

Commenting on this agreement, Fadi Abu Sneineh, COO of the Kingdom Health, said, “The Kingdom Health is designed to be a beacon of medical excellence and education in Jordan and the region. Achieving this ambitious vision relies on a partnership-led delivery model, where we collaborate with experienced players capable of executing to the highest global standards. This partnership with United Pioneering Business ensures that the fundamental infrastructure of our facilities supports our long-term goal of providing an environment for patient care and medical learning.”

With more than three decades of experience in building technologies and a portfolio of over 8,000 completed projects across the region, UPB has played a significant role in delivering complex, large-scale developments. Its selection for the Kingdom Health project reflects the company’s proven expertise in providing sanitary solutions through leading international partners and its ongoing contribution to major healthcare and medical education initiatives in Jordan.

Samir Khoury, CEO of United Pioneering Business (UPB), added, “We are deeply honored to be chosen as the sanitary solutions provider for the Kingdom Health, a landmark project that marks a major leap forward for healthcare infrastructure in Jordan and the region. This collaboration reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering world-class solutions through our esteemed international partners, and it reinforces UPB’s role as a key contributor to Jordan’s most ambitious and transformative developments. Being part of a visionary project that integrates a state-of-the-art hospital with a medical university is a testament to the trust placed in our expertise, and we are proud to help bring this exceptional project to life.”

About The Kingdom Health

Built on Jordan’s legacy of healthcare excellence, The Kingdom Health (KH) is a forward-looking academic medical institution established in 2022 through a public-private partnership under Jordan Investment Fund Law No. (16) of 2016. The Kingdom Health brings together medical education, research, and patient care within one integrated model to address national and regional healthcare needs.

The Kingdom Health is anchored by The Kingdom University of Health Sciences and The Kingdom University Hospital, a 330-bed hospital with 72 outpatient clinics, a dedicated children’s hospital, and a medical school with capacity for 600 students and an annual intake of 100. The university is home to four specialized research centers focused on Genomics and Precision Medicine, Bioinformatics, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Public Health and Health Systems, and Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine.

Through global collaborations and affiliations with UCL Medical School (UCLMS) and UCLA Health, the Kingdom Health is committed to advancing individual and societal health by fostering innovation, collaboration, and compassionate care.