H.E Liron Zaslansky -Consul General of Israel in Dubai inaugurated the Israel booth at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 along with Mr. Hassan Madah – Director of North Americas, Israel Ministry of Tourism

Launch of a special magazine for this market “Discover Israel “an edition that will feature content in both Arabic and English.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is a prestigious global event that brings together travel professionals, tourism boards, and industry experts from around the world. Israel Ministry of Tourism participated in the event this year bringing along a delegation of six partners from Israel. The booth was inaugurated by H.E Liron Zaslansky – Consul General of Israel in Dubai along with Mr. Hassan Madah – Director of North Americas, Israel Ministry of Tourism and the visitors were treated to Calligraphy experience as a memory to take away from the booth.

Israel’s rich cultural offerings was a focal point of the Ministry's presence at the Arabian Travel Market to promote the country’s tranquil shores of the Dead Sea to the bustling markets of Tel Aviv ensuring that the destination appeals to a wide range of interests and preferences to attract the travellers from the UAE market.

The country provides the perfect conditions to accommodate all UAE visitors, including halal food restaurants. The local Israeli Kosher food is halal-friendly and is liked by many tourists. Additionally, the country offers diverse family-oriented hotels and heritage sites which can be explored with the help of Arabic tour guides.

Recently, Emirates Airlines expanded its presence in Israel by adding a third daily flight starting May 1 2023.

Israel Ministry of Tourism is promoting the country as a destination targeting families, FIT experiential travellers, religious and leisure travellers through various B2B and B2C activities like media and trade familiarization trips, roadshows, cooperation with travel trade and airline and as part of its wider promotional activities in this region, is all set to launch a special edition magazine for the UAE market called “Discover Israel” entailing content in English and Arabic

Partners from Israel that participated at the ATM 2023:

Fattal Hotels & Resorts

Dan Hotels

Vered Hasharon

Obrat Tours

Nazrene Tours

Turbo Tours

