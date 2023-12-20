(20 Dec 2023, Dubai) The island of Socotra or Saqatri, off the coast of Yemen is fast becoming one of the trendiest ecotourism locations for people from all over the world.

The island is slowly welcoming more visitors in a move to enhance economic, social, and environmental development.

Located between the Arabian sea and Indian Ocean, the Socotra archipelago, due to its unique geographical location and proximity to the palest turquoise of waters – is known for its unique, beautiful landscapes and beaches. The island is known for its unmatched natural, scenic beauty, and is made up of rare biodiversity, with up to 90 % of which cannot be found anywhere else in the world. In 2003 the Island was designated as a UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve in 2007 it’s Detwah Lagoon was designated a ‘Ramsar Site’ and in 2008 Socotra officially became a Natural World Heritage site.

Moreover, it is home to the iconic ‘Dragon Blood Tree’, special to the locals the tree is said to take thousands of years to grow, and a healing resin which is sustainably harvested by the locals to protect the trees. Hence, the importance of preserving the island and protecting its biodiversity and environment, with trusted tour guides and travel agents.

Visitors have been able to visit the island via trusted travel agents - early next year there will be at least two flights leaving Abu Dhabi. Launched by locals for the locals, “Trip to Socotra” is a 100 % national company that seeks to improve the quality of life for the people of the island, protect and preserve its natural resources, environment, and culture. Unlike other tour guides or agents, Trip to Socotra ensures locals are benefiting from the influx of visits. A verified agent, the company provides all tourism solutions, such as ticket purchases, corporate retreats, visa issuance, provides trusted local guides.

The company conceptualised by Ali Adnan Al Bidh, will also invest profits, and start a special investment fund called, the ‘Soqotri Private Fund’ for various projects on the island. Ali Adnan affirms, “The fund will focus on specific sectors such as, improving existing academic institutions, planning the establishment of more schools, universities and dedicated scientific research and development centres, with emphasis on biodiversity studies”.

