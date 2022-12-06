Dubai: – The Helicopter Company (THC), established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) as the first helicopter services provider licensed to operate commercial flights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed an HCare In-Service contract to cover its future fleet of six ACH160 helicopters.

When delivered, the ACH160s will be deployed across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for corporate transportation services. The HCare In-Service package has been tailored to THC’s planned operational needs, providing parts availability services to optimize maintenance planning and service delivery.

“With the helicopter industry expanding in the kingdom, THC is facing high demand from clients for high quality, safe and reliable services” said Capt. Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC. “Our agreement with Airbus will help us to ensure the needs of our esteemed clients are met,” Capt. Martinez added.

“Our newly launched HCare support and services packages are all about enhancing each individual customer’s performance and safety, while minimizing costs,'' said Christoph Zammert, Executive Vice President of Customer Support & Services at Airbus Helicopters. “This Part-By-the-Hour (PBH) solution will cover all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance events for THC’s entire fleet of ACH160s in one single contract - helping them perform their daily missions safely and effectively.”

Launching its services in 2019, THC was established by PIF as part of its strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 and generate long-term commercial returns, while meeting the growing demand for luxury tourism and air travel services. THC previously signed agreements to buy 10 Airbus H125s, and 20 H145s to be deployed across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for aerial work and HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services).

HCare In-Service is one of the three flexible solutions included in the new HCare offer, which also includes HCare Initial and HCare Lifetime. For specific fleets, HCare First is available for Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) aircraft and HCare Classics for the out-of-production legacy fleet (H120, Dauphin, Puma and Gazelle).

-Ends-