THE FITOUT, one of the leading providers of comprehensive interior solutions in the Middle East and a subsidiary of Union Properties, has collaborated with the Gurian, an Italian furniture manufacturing company, to expand its product offerings and introduce Italy's finest luxury furniture to the UAE market.

With a shared vision of offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service, the collaboration aims at bringing Italian furniture craftsmanship and design to the UAE, catering to the growing demand for luxury interior solutions in the region.

Under this partnership, THE FITOUT will be the exclusive distributor in the UAE for the Italian furniture manufacturer, which creates its own sofas, armchairs, and other items using 100 percent Italian leather, as well as materials such as fabric with wooden or metallic framings.

Sherif Nagy, General Manager of THE FITOUT commented: “We are delighted to partner with Gurian, a company that produces authentic Italian upholstered furniture. With similar business philosophies and strategies, we were able to form a strategic alliance with Gurian, which we strongly believe will lead to long-term profits and growth. Gurian offers a collection of exceptional models of Italian furniture, crafted with the ideal balance between artisan accuracy and technological precision.”

He added: “Through this partnership, we hope to provide our customers with exceptional quality products crafted by Gurian’s specialised artisan talents, which combines higher levels of comfort and elegance. Being in the industry for around 36 years, we understand the evolving customer preferences and constantly strive to keep up with the trends and innovations in the sector to provide exceptional offerings to our customers. Through this partnership, we hope to provide a wide range of customers with novel and distinctive concepts and products. We are confident that this partnership will produce fruitful outcomes and help us achieve our objectives of drawing in more customers in the region during the upcoming months.”

THE FITOUT has been exploring innovative avenues to partner with various possible industry-relevant entities beyond the GCC, especially high-quality material firms, in order to penetrate new markets and expand its clientele. The strategic cooperation with Gurian provides THE FITOUT with access to additional resources as well as a competitive advantage in terms of the material since Italian upholstery is the most authentic and best of its kind in the upholstery industry.

Franco Vittor, Business Development, GCC at Gurian said: “We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with THE FITOUT, which is known for delivering exquisite interiors crafted with meticulous attention to detail and precision. Through this strategic cooperation with THE FITOUT, we intend to introduce our curated collection of designs and furniture with exceptional Italian workmanship to the growing industry of the UAE and transform spaces with luxurious styling and comfort. Since we both share the common objective of offering services with superior quality and value, we are happy to have THE FITOUT as the exclusive distributor of Gurian in the United Arab Emirates. We look forward to a prosperous partnership that will yield a number of exceptional results.”

Additionally, the demand for furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) has also witnessed a significant surge owing to a variety of factors - including the expansion of the hospitality and tourism sectors. With more hotels, resorts, and other hospitality properties being constructed, there is an enormous requirement for high-quality FF&E supplies to furnish these spaces. Furthermore, the growth of working places also contributes to the rising demand for FF&E. For the purpose of providing employees with a relaxing as well as a productive working environment, these spaces require a quality workspace design with proper office furniture, as the aesthetics of a workspace significantly influence employee productivity. THE FITOUT will contribute to meeting this growing demand by delivering exquisite products and services.

